5 predictions for WWE after WrestleMania 35

Nathan Smith

Brock Lesnar

WWE is well on its way to WrestleMania, with just a few short weeks before the company invade New York and Metlife Stadium, but when it's all said and done, the company will have to work on a whole new year of programming before they head to Tampa in 2020.

With so much talent and a Superstar Shakeup planned for the weeks following 'Mania, this year could be one of the best in company history, and for once, the WWE Universe seem optimistic about it.

While there is plenty to talk about for the next year, today we are going to take a look at the WWE overall, and give 5 predictions for things we think will happen in the months following the WWE's biggest show of the year 2019.

#5 The Juggernaut moves up

Ever since coming to 205 Live by way of dropping considerable weight, Buddy Murphy has been absolutely dominating, and after running through each and every cruiserweight on the show, it's time for him to follow in Mustafa Ali's footsteps.

Murphy may not be the most charismatic performer in the WWE, but he's a great character and an incredible performer in the ring, and seeing him battle the likes of AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor and countless others is something we all want to see.

Murphy has had classics every single time in the ring for the past year, and he's earned his way on to RAW or Smackdown, and although he's probably not ready for the main event slot, he could be a valuable mid-card performer for the next year.

Buddy is blazing a trail for all Australian wrestlers around the world right now, and he's one of the best in the entire business, so this makes total sense, and if they can keep his momentum, 'Main event Murphy' will take over the entire WWE.

