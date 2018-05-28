5 Predictions for WWE Raw - 28th May 2018

This week, RAW will look to book the final feuds for Money in the Bank.

Will Jinder Mahal get one step closer to a grand slam championship?

This week's special memorial day edition of Monday Night Raw will emanate from the Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia. We are drawing nearer to the Money in the Bank PPV and the red brand will hope to wrap up their side of the job on this week's episode.

We have a big Intercontinental title match as the champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against the 'Modern Day Maharaja' Jinder Mahal.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

We will also find out the last superstar to qualify for the women's MITB ladder match. Stakes are getting higher, and we are excited to watch what unfolds on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

With that in mind, how about we look at the five predictions for the 28th May 2018 episode of Monday Night Raw?

_________________________________________________________________________

#5 The B Team gets another win

The B Team are on a roll!

The Miztourage transformed themselves as the "B Team" two weeks ago on Raw, and they are on the receiving end of a decent push.

They defeated Breezango two weeks in a row after renaming their group, and it appears like they will proceed with their triumphant courses in the weeks to come until the point when they meet their match in the Authors of Pain.

Their push may last just for a here and now until the point that WWE reintroduces the Authors of Pain on Raw. Until then Dallas and Axel will continue in their winning ways.

They could confront Fandango and Tyler Breeze for the third week in a row or face another Jobber group in the Ascension on this week's episode and pick up the win.