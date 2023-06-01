May 2023 was a good month for WWE, especially from a commercial point of view. The Stamford-based company hosted two premium live events - Backlash and Night of Champions - during the month. Both events were extremely successful for WWE.

Fans can expect the company to keep the ball rolling in June 2023. This could be another eventful month for the sports entertainment giant as fans will witness the build-up to one of the biggest premium live events of the year, Money in the Bank.

Furthermore, the upcoming 30 days will also give us a fair idea of WWE's early plans for SummerSlam.

On that note, here are five predictions for WWE in June 2023.

#5. WWE adds Rikishi to The Bloodline storyline

As you may know, Jimmy Uso turned on Roman Reigns, laying waste to The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions 2023. This led to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retaining their Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Following the shocking turn of events, The Usos' father, Rikishi, took to Twitter to tease a potential WWE return. Hence, it would not be surprising if the Stamford-based company has the Hall of Famer make his comeback shortly.

Rikishi could return to try and sort things out between his sons and The Head of the Table.

#4. Drew McIntyre returns

Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE programming since his loss at The Show of Shows earlier this year. However, recent reports have suggested that The Scottish Warrior could make his comeback shortly.

Given the Stamford-based company will host its upcoming premium live event, Money in the Bank, on McIntyre's home turf, it could bring the 37-year-old star on board for the show. The creative could have the former champion return in the coming days to be a part of the spectacle.

#3. Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch qualify for the Men's and Women's MITB Ladder Match, respectively

Cody Rhodes faced a heartbreaking defeat against Brock Lesnar at Night of Champions. Following that, The American Nightmare showed up on the post-Night of Champions edition of RAW to challenge The Beast for a rematch.

However, given how Rhodes is rumored to be featured in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, his ongoing rivalry against The Beast Incarnate could be put on hold by WWE. The creative could instead have The American Nightmare chase the MITB briefcase by qualifying for the ladder match in the coming days.

While Rhodes is likely to be the most high-profile name in the men's match, Becky Lynch could be the biggest attraction in the Women's MITB Ladder Match. The Man will lock horns with Sonya Deville in a qualifying match next week on RAW.

Fans can expect Big Time Becks to make easy work of her rival to qualify for the Ladder Match.

#2. Brock Lesnar turns his attention toward Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins earned a hard-fought victory over AJ Styles at Night of Champions to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

While fans have been wondering what is next for The Visionary, a recent report has revealed that Brock Lesnar could be the first to challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. If that is indeed the case, fans can expect the former UFC Champion to turn his attention towards The Architect in the coming days.

Lesnar could target Rollins, laying down the breadcrumbs for a high-profile feud.

#1. Roman Reigns takes on Jimmy Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship; Jey Uso gets a special role

As mentioned earlier, Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns at the Saudi spectacle, costing him and Solo Sikoa the win against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Given that, a potential feud between the 37-year-old star and The Tribal Chief could be on the cards this June.

However, this could turn into something more. Given it's unsure where Jey Usos' allegiance lies, WWE could announce the former Andre "The Giant" Memorial Battle Royal winner as the special guest referee for the match to further spice things up.

Do you want Roman Reigns to face Jimmy Uso next? Sound off in the comments section below.

