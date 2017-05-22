5 pro-wrestlers with the most number of 5-star matches

These guys have competed in an absurd number of five-star matches.

It is no secret that Dave Meltzer has a preference for Japanese wrestling

The quality of most professional wrestling matches is subjective. It all depends on your likes and dislikes, and you're free to enjoy whatever you want to enjoy. Some people may feel that AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens at Backlash was poor because of the ending while others may feel that the ending was fresh and different.

That's the beauty of professional wrestling. You are free to enjoy whatever gives you a kick and ignore whatever doesn't. This is true in all cases except one. The fabled Dave Meltzer Rating System where the respected Wrestling Journalist rates matches on a five-star scale.

Even though he doesn't put as much importance into the rating system himself, a significant portion of the professional wrestling world – including wrestlers, fans, and everyone in between – places a huge amount of importance on Meltzer's opinion.

The reason for this is how difficult it is to get a five-star rating from the man. WWE Superstars rarely achieve the honour, and in fact, there have only been 5 five-star matches in WWE, with the latest one coming in 2011 when John Cena took on CM Punk at Money in the Bank. It's that hard to get the coveted rating.

After all, that's why the New Japan Pro Wrestling match between Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship received so much universal attention. Meltzer actually rated that match 6 stars out of 5. It was that good.

So, in keeping with that spirit, we have compiled a list of professional wrestlers who have had the most number of 5-star encounters. So, without any further ado, let's dive right in:

#5 Akira Taue – 14 five-star matches

Akira Taue is one of the finest wrestlers to ever lace on a pair of wrestling boots, and that is evidenced by the fact that he even makes this list. The Japanese wrestler has been credited with a crazy 14 five-star matches over the course of his long and illustrious career.

Initially competing as a Sumo Wrestler between 1980 and 1987, Taue made his professional wrestling debut in 1988 with All Japan Pro Wrestling and quickly made a name for himself as a tag team specialist

He won everything on offer at the company before departing in 2000 to join up with Pro Wrestling NOAH where he was the GHC World Heavyweight Champion for over 14 months. As a testament to his skill as a tag team specialist, all of his five-star matches except for one came as part of a multi-man match.

Akira Taue retired in 2013.