Ranking the 10 best active second and third generation WWE Superstars

Which active second and third generation WWE superstars are the best?

by Brandon Carney Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2017, 09:59 IST

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt are two of WWE’s best 2nd/3rd generation superstars

Professional wrestling has been around since the 19th century and has come a long way from being purely a circus act. The profession is at the point now where many Superstars are not only children of successful wrestlers of the past but grandchildren as well.

The sheer number of total second and third-generation Superstars is astounding. The list contains Superstars of today as well as a smorgasbord of legends; Bret and Owen Hart, Eddie and Chavo Guerrero and the Von Erichs. All of them and more belong to this elite group of wrestling offsprings.

However, this list will focus specifically on the Superstars of today. WWE oozes with talent these days. And while many of them have risen through the ranks of pro wrestling on their own, many had the benefit of growing up in a wrestling family.

So who are WWE’s best active Superstars that come from a wrestling family? Here are our top 10.

#10 Tamina

Tamina is one-third of the welcoming committee on SmackDown Live

Tamina’s career probably hasn’t gone as well as she would’ve hoped. When she debuted in WWE, she was portrayed to be the next powerhouse woman of the division. Instead, she went from one underwhelming storyline to the next, along with plenty of nights where she just didn’t appear on WWE programming.

But with the brand split having been implemented in the summer of last year, WWE needs as much talent as it can find. And with Tamina finally, past the unfortunate situation regarding her father, Jimmy Superfly Snuka, she was able to return during the Superstar shakeup last month.

Since returning, she hasn’t done anything monumental, but she’s been relevant. And that’s a lot more than she can say regarding her career up until this point.

Tamina could actually revitalise her career if given the chance. Sure, the welcoming committee that she’s currently in will likely be looked back on as an underwhelming storyline in the future. But right now, she’s getting screen time. And down the line, she could actually become SmackDown Women’s champion given the lack of depth on the roster.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with Tamina. As of right now, she’s one of WWE’s less important and successful second-generation Superstars. But anything can happen in the land of opportunity.