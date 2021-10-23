5 wrestling legends who never competed for WWE

WWE has a rich history of having the most famous personnel of the professional wrestling industry appear in their programming in some capacity or the other.

While most American wrestling legends have wrestled for the company, WWE also had the honor of having foreign legends such as Jushin Thunder Liger and Mil Mascaras on their promotion.

Nevertheless, some remarkable professional wrestlers have never stepped inside a WWE ring. A larger fraction of them were iconic puroresu or Lucha Libre stars who did not need to wrestle for Vince McMahon.

Here is a list of five such professional wrestling legends. The list shall not include wrestlers whose career took place before the creation of the company.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Nick Bockwinkel

Nick Bockwinkel's only appearance for the company came as part of a battle royal on an untelevised house show. While he even appeared for WCW at the tail end of his career, WWE was never an option for the legend.

Bockwinkel was noted as a tremendous villain, especially during the second half of his 34-year long career. He knew more about in-ring psychology than most wrestlers in the industry and was proficient in the art of promo.

He had exceptional in-ring skills and won championships at almost every promotion he wrestled for. Chris Jericho famously based his heel persona on Bockwinkel.

He was announced as a member of the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2007.

