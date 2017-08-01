5 professional wrestling stories that would make great movies

These stories would make for great viewing on the big screen.

The Monday Night Wars could be the subject of a great movie

The whole concept of professional wrestling is based on storytelling. Since everyone knows that the in-ring action is scripted, the major attraction is the quality of stories being told through a combination of promos and wrestling.

Even outside the ring, the world of professional wrestling is filled with unbelievable stories. These are real life incidents that have helped shape the business into what it is today. So, considering that professional wrestling is filled with such stories both on-screen and behind the scenes, why is there such a dearth of great wrestling movies?

Other than The Wrestler no other movie has come close to achieving critical success. Maybe it's because film makers haven't been exposed to these extraordinary tales. If more people were in the know when it comes to some of the most famous wrestling tales, perhaps we would have more successful wrestling movies.

With that in mind, I have compiled a list of stories that would be perfect for the big screen. So, without any further ado, here are 5 professional wrestling stories that would make great movies:

#5 The Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit tragedies

Happier times

We start this list off on a sombre note. In 2005, professional wrestling and the WWE lost a superb wrestler and even better human being who went by the name of Eddie Guerrero. The legendary Latino performer died of a heart failure at the age of 38, leaving family and friends heartbroken.

One of the people most affected by his death was his dear friend Chris Benoit. The loss of Eddie combined with his numerous brain issues due to concussions eventually led the Rabid Wolverine to murder his wife and son before taking his own life in a double-homicide suicide.

It's one of the most devastating series of events to hit the wrestling industry and it led to Benoit's entire history being erased from the WWE's records. His name isn't even mentioned anymore. And, to think the two men were World Champions on the same night just years earlier.

It is a tragic tale but one that would make a compelling movie, nonetheless.