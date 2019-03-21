5 Prominent WWE Superstars with no feud heading into WrestleMania 35

Wrestlemania 35 is just a few days away

With WrestleMania 35 just 16 days away, all of the matches are shaping up with each passing episode of Raw and Smackdown Live. While some of the matches have been months in the making, the others seem to have been put together as per business requirements of the WWE. Superstars ultimately want to be a part of this massive match card due to the sheer global exposure of the event.

For the fans, it is a culmination of many storylines they have invested much of their on a weekly basis. In an ideal world, every WWE superstar should have a chance to have their 'WrestleMania moment'. However, there is only a finite number of matches the WWE could have on its card, which means that some of the even bigger names might just not make the cut.

Let us look at 5 prominent superstars who currently have no feud leading into Wrestlemania 35. Please note that this list is based on the Wrestlemania 35 match card as on 21 March 2019.

#1 Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose is set to leave the WWE after WrestleMania 35. This piece of information has put his career in a limbo as since the time this news has broken out, 'The Lunatic Fringe' has been booked almost like a jobber with no consistent feud and storyline. Despite the highly controversial, yet effective beginnings to his heel-run, the idea turned out to be disastrous for every party involved.

As Roman Reigns made a comeback to the WWE from his real-life battle against leukemia, another Shield reunion took place which was advertised as the last time the faction is coming together. In the build up to this reunion, it was heavily speculated that Dean Ambrose might turn against Roman Reigns to build up his final match for the WWE at Wrestlemania 35.

However, WWE seemingly has different plans for Roman Reigns, as a match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania seems imminent, and no plans for Dean Ambrose, as described by Corey Graves while commentating during the 6-man tag team match that took place at WWE Fastlane 2019.

Dean Ambrose has been one of the most popular characters since his debut and it would be a real shame if he does not get a fitting farewell, if he is leaving the WWE for real.

