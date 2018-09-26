5 promotions where Neville could make his return to Pro Wrestling

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 311 // 26 Sep 2018, 18:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Neville's return to the squared circle is right around the corner

After his recent departure from the WWE, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville now has endless possibilities for himself, as he gears up for his big return to the Pro Wrestling industry, having last competed in the squared circle way back in September of last year.

Having previously competed for some well-renowned promotions around the world like PWG, ROH, and even NJPW, it remains to be seen which promotion eventually decides to bring back the former self-proclaimed King of The Cruiserweights.

In this article, we take an in-depth look at 5 promotions who could very well bring back Neville back into the Professional Wrestling industry.

#5 Ring of Honor

Will Neville make his return with ROH?

Despite having made only a few appearances for Ring of Honor way back in 2007, Neville, as expected, lived up to his potential during his sporadic ROH appearances. During Neville's first and only run with Ring of Honor, the man formerly known as Pac, shared the ring with some of the very best in the industry in the form of Bryan Danielson, Davey Richards, Matt Sydal, and Roderick Strong, whom Pac challenged for the FIP World Heavyweight Championship in his debut appearance for ROH.

Having lost all four of his previous matches with ROH, Neville could head back to the promotion in order to gain some retribution in the near future. And considering the fact that Ring of Honor is also the home of The Bullet Club Elite, who of course are huge fans of the former Cruiserweight Champion, maybe we could potentially witness a few interesting on-screen exchanges between the two parties in the future as well.

However, that comes for later and Neville possibly making his return to Pro Wrestling will not only benefit himself but will also be a massive booster for ROH as well.

1 / 5 NEXT