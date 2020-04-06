5 Questionable booking decisions WWE made at WrestleMania 36

This year's event saw many Superstars get their much-awaited WrestleMania moments.

WWE fans have questioned some of the booking decisions that were made at WrestleMania.

There were some interesting booking decisions at WrestleMania 36

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda)

WrestleMania 36 was the breath of fresh air every wrestling fan needed following what has been a tough month around the world. WWE faced immense pressure whilst putting on the show and still managed to find a way to deliver exactly what the WWE Universe needed.

NXT Takeover was unable to take place ahead of the show, in a break of tradition, which meant that WWE had to come up with a bigger plan for the weekend. The show that was too big for just one night allowed a number of stars to get their own WrestleMania moments.

Even though the show delivered on all cylinders with new champions and the end of some interesting feuds, there were some booking decisions over the two nights that left many WWE fans wondering what WWE was thinking.

#5. Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins

This match was probably one of the highlights of night one, but many fans have questioned why WWE didn't push this match between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins as a no-disqualification match to begin with.

If Owens pitched a no-disqualification match a few weeks ago when Rollins had some backup, he would have accepted and then be left to deal with The Prizefighter on his own when all of his disciples slowly left his side, as Buddy Murphy and AOP are now both on the treatment table.

The two men managed to make the best of the situation and finally, Owens found a way past Rollins and had the WrestleMania moment that he wanted, but WWE could have done so much with this match if they made it no disqualification from the beginning.

1 / 5 NEXT