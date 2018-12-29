5 Questions about John Cena that fans would ask

John Cena cuts a promo at WWE Super Show-Down

Hello, wrestling fans. Today we're going to talk about one of the most popular, yet polarizing figures ever in WWE history. He is loved by fans and hated by many for his style, his in-ring persona, and his gimmick. Regardless of how you may feel about John Cena, he is without a doubt one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all-time.

With that being said, today on behalf of Sporstkeeda, I present to you the top five questions that wrestling fans would ask John Cena. These questions can seem a little silly, but yet these are real questions that Cena is asked from time to time during interviews, press conferences, social media and so forth.

So without any further ado, let's get started with question number one...

Question #1: How old is John Cena?

This may seem like an odd question to ask, but you'd be amazed at how often Cena gets asked this question, specifically all over social media. John Cena is currently forty-one years old, born on April 23rd, 1977. Cena has an older brother named Stephen and three younger brothers named Dan, Matt and Sean.

John Cena pictured with his brothers. A rare photo posted a few years ago of he and his brothers together

Question #2: Where is John Cena from?

John Cena was born and raised out of West Newbury, Massachusetts. As mentioned above, he has four other siblings, raised by his parents Carol and John Sr. John Cena has three types of ancestry that include English, Italian and French-Canadian background. John was raised as a Catholic, attending a Central Catholic school and would eventually transfer over to a Prep school during this time. John would also attend college at Springfield, Massachusetts later on in his school career.

John Cena as a child.

