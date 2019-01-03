5 Questions after this week's edition of Monday Night Raw (31 December 2018)

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 35 // 03 Jan 2019, 18:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Drew Mcintyre handed out a ruthless post-match beating to Dolph Ziggler

It was the second week since Vince Mcmahon had famously run intervention of sorts and talked about a complete overhaul in the way things were run in WWE. Triple H had famously said that now it would be the audience who would be the authority from now onwards.

So two weeks since then, has been there been a change? There has been some. Finn Balor is finally able to win a few matches. Now as a new thing the champion will not get a rematch immediately after he loses the title which has led to some juggling as now Seth Rollins will not get an automatic rematch.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

But other than that have there been any sweeping changes? Admittedly, No there haven't been. Some things are still the same and the Christmas special suffered heavily as it was the worst rating ever for a Raw telecast.

Talking about this week's edition it was more or less the same with some new things happening that have raised a few questions on how the storylines could develop next. Let's have a look at a few questions that are left unanswered after this week's edition.

#1 The road to WrestleMania begins for Seth Rollins?

Triple H came out and confronted Seth Rollins accusing him to have "mellowed down" from what he used to be

In this week's edition of Raw, Triple H confronted Seth (when Seth was demanding a rematch against Dean Ambrose) and told him he had softened up. He even brought up the WrestleMania match where Seth beat Triple H and told him he softened up since.

A match was then set up between Seth and Bobby Lashley in which Seth got frustrated by continuous interference by Lio Rush and ended up bashing both Lashley and Rush with chair shots all through the ring.

It does seem the rumors are true and Seth's main event push has started. Especially with the continuous reference of Brock in his promos. It would be interesting to see how it all ties up with the Dean Ambrose feud as there are clearly loose ends in that respect as well.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement