×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Questions after this week's edition of Monday Night Raw (31 December 2018)

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Feature
35   //    03 Jan 2019, 18:18 IST

Drew Mcintyre handed out a ruthless post-match beating to Dolph Ziggler
Drew Mcintyre handed out a ruthless post-match beating to Dolph Ziggler

It was the second week since Vince Mcmahon had famously run intervention of sorts and talked about a complete overhaul in the way things were run in WWE. Triple H had famously said that now it would be the audience who would be the authority from now onwards.

So two weeks since then, has been there been a change? There has been some. Finn Balor is finally able to win a few matches. Now as a new thing the champion will not get a rematch immediately after he loses the title which has led to some juggling as now Seth Rollins will not get an automatic rematch.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE newsrumors and all other wrestling news

But other than that have there been any sweeping changes? Admittedly, No there haven't been. Some things are still the same and the Christmas special suffered heavily as it was the worst rating ever for a Raw telecast.

Talking about this week's edition it was more or less the same with some new things happening that have raised a few questions on how the storylines could develop next. Let's have a look at a few questions that are left unanswered after this week's edition.

#1 The road to WrestleMania begins for Seth Rollins?

Triple H came out and confronted Seth Rollins accusing him to have
Triple H came out and confronted Seth Rollins accusing him to have "mellowed down" from what he used to be

In this week's edition of Raw, Triple H confronted Seth (when Seth was demanding a rematch against Dean Ambrose) and told him he had softened up. He even brought up the WrestleMania match where Seth beat Triple H and told him he softened up since.

A match was then set up between Seth and Bobby Lashley in which Seth got frustrated by continuous interference by Lio Rush and ended up bashing both Lashley and Rush with chair shots all through the ring.

It does seem the rumors are true and Seth's main event push has started. Especially with the continuous reference of Brock in his promos. It would be interesting to see how it all ties up with the Dean Ambrose feud as there are clearly loose ends in that respect as well.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Seth Rollins Ronda Rousey WWE Points To Note
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
3 Interesting observations from this week's RAW (December...
RELATED STORY
Fans react to Monday Night Raw (24th December 2018)
RELATED STORY
4 Botches you probably missed on Monday Night Raw (3rd,...
RELATED STORY
3 moments you may have missed on RAW this week (December...
RELATED STORY
3 moments you may have missed on RAW this week (December...
RELATED STORY
3 Things WWE got right on this week's RAW and 2 things...
RELATED STORY
Fans react to Monday Night Raw (10th December 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 highlights from this week's Monday Night Raw (3...
RELATED STORY
Fans react to Monday Night Raw (17th December 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us