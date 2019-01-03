5 Questions after this week's Smackdown Live (1 January 2019)

"The Man" put John Cena in his Place in this week's edition

It's been two weeks since the McMahon intervention and although there have been some changes, let's be honest, it's more or less the same story still with not much happening. The immediate rematch clause has been taken away from the champion, so that's one thing new.

This has led wrestlers like Becky Lynch and Charlotte whining and shouting more outside the ring and doing less inside the ring. This has also led to Shinsuke Nakamura not having an immediate rematch against Rusev (or is he having it? some things are still up in the air it seems).

The jury is still out on whether the changes brought in by the WWE are actually good or bad(or whether there are any changes at all) but for now, let's look at a few unanswered questions from this week's edition of SmackDown.

#1 Who will be the next No.1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship?

It would be interesting to see which way the Authority leans

This week's edition of SmackDown Live once again saw Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Carmella (she was a fresh face in all this) demand an opportunity to go after Asuka for the SmackDown women's title. The new order set by the McMahon's has still not settled down and it's still not a surety which way the authority (can we even call them that now? Aren't the fans the new authority?) will lean.

On one side we have Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in an on again - off again feud against Ronda Rousey which would ultimately culminate in the WrestleMania main event. On the other hand, we have Asuka who has, in a way stolen the championship from these two women at TLC and the authority is not giving either of the women a straight shot at the title.

In all of this, there is an added factor of Carmella who is actually supposed to be the 30th entrant at the Royal Rumble. It is very interesting to see which way the cards will fall and how will the stories unfold. Most importantly, who will be the No.1 contender for the SmackDown women's championship.

