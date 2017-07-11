5 Questions from WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 that most need answering

Some questions that remain unanswered from a thoroughly enjoyable night of wrestling.

An interesting show to say the least

Perhaps, we— as wrestling fans — have fairly low expectations when it comes to WWE’s b-show PPVs, but Great Balls of Fire came across as a thoroughly enjoyable event, full of high-impact, fast-paced action with a handful of impressive matches. This is the kind of show the WWE should be putting out on a consistent basis, and it’s a relief to be able to talk about a show in such positive terms overall.

It wasn’t perfect, however, and there are still some questions that need to be addressed about where certain Superstars go from here. In order to get to grips with the action itself, here are 5 questions from Great Balls of Fire that most need answering:

#1 Should bathroom/beer breaks go on first?

Put simply, the feud between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins has been irrelevant. This is a perfect example of why you need more than just reputation and in-ring work when it comes to building a wrestling story. Bray and Seth are highly gifted athletes, and neither is that bad on the mic, particularly Bray, but even though you have all the pieces, they still need to be put together effectively.

When it transpired that the two former Sheild/Wyatt Family rivals would be opening the main show, I think many of us were gutted that we were being forced to take our bathroom break early, long before the beer had set in. The match itself was fine for what it was, and maybe in a few years when people look back on this PPV without any immediate context, they will assume this might have been a decent enough rivalry. How wrong they would be.

The only saving grace is that Bray Wyatt got a fairly clean victory, which is what he desperately needs right now. That being said, Seth is now in a very strange position, good enough to represent the WWE on the cover of 2K18, but not good enough to beat Bray Wyatt at a B-show. Considering this was their first match, we would normally be asking ourselves where they go from here; hopefully, it’s as far away from each other as possible.

