WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017: Rating all the matches on the card

How good were the matches from WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017? Well, we've rated all of them for you.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 12:25 IST

Thumbs up or thumbs down?

WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 is done and dusted and what a great show it was. Almost all the matches were great, and there is no doubting that this was one of the best pay per views that the WWE has put on since Wrestlemania 33.

There were a mammoth eight matches on the card (no, we’re not counting Curt Hawkins vs. Heath Slater which Slater won in a couple of minutes) and we’re here to look at how good each one of those eight matches was.

So, without any further ado, here are our ratings for all the matches from WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017:

#1 Neville (c) def Akira Tozawa – Kickoff show (Singles match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

It seems like the Cruiserweight Division is back in the dumps following the exit of Austin Aries from the WWE. Neville remains a great wrestler who is head and shoulders above the rest, but lesser stars like Akira Tozawa don’t hold a candle to him.

It’s no surprise that Tozawa failed to dethrone The King of the Cruiserweights in a lacklustre kickoff show encounter.

Rating – 4/10