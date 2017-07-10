WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Results: Biggest winners and losers

Who came out of WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 looking good?

by Akash Cillanki

Lesnar retained the title at Great Balls of Fire

WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 has come to an end what an explosive finish it was. Things got turned up to eleven on the excitement meter in the last two major matches of the night – Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns in an Ambulance match and the WWE Universal Championship bout between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe.

The rest of the card was pretty damn good as well, with only a few matches failing to live up to expectations. Now, that the WWE is done putting on the first-ever edition of the hilariously named pay per view, we get to look back and analyse on what went down.

It was a stacked event featuring eight matches (nine if you count Curt Hawkins vs. Heath Slater) and plenty of action to grab everyone’s attention – especially when Roman Reigns decided to go full mental on Braun Strowman and when Samoa Joe came to within seconds of beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

The show had plenty of winners but a few losers as well. So, without any further ado, let’s get into our list of the biggest winners and losers from WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017:

Loser #4 Enzo Amore

Does Enzo have any fight left in him?

Poor Enzo. After all of his passionate speeches, he just got squashed by Big Cass. One would imagine that this is the beginning of the end for the diminutive superstar, but he could still have something left in him after that beatdown he suffered at the hands of his former best friend.

