Best and Worst of WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017

The pay-per-view had some really high points and several low ones as well.

While the pay-per-view did deliver on many fronts, it wasn't perfect

Thank God for small mercies. At the outset, we were thrilled to see that the crowd assembled at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, did not chant ‘ten’ and 'two sweet’, when the opportunities so presented themselves.

Did WWE gratify the crowd that had gathered with a show that lived up to the high expectations that it promised? In some ways, they certainly did so. In other ways, they did not. We bring you both sides of the coin, in this ‘Best and Worst’ article. Let us know in the comments if you agree with our assessment, or if you don’t!

#1 Worst: The top babyface is an attempted murderer

As good as the match was, Reigns did not behave like a babyface does

The world has unanimously wanted him to go heel and let this fact be known rather vocally, across arenas everywhere. However, Roman Reigns continues to be the top dog on WWE’s flagship brand (or rather, their Big Dog) and he continues to still be a very family-friendly, kid-friendly character. Until tonight.

At the conclusion of their hard-hitting match, where Reigns rushed into the ambulance and lost the grudge match, he locked Strowman in the ambulance, drove the same into the parking lot, and rammed the back of the van against another. This is a criminal offense and definitely not an example that babyfaces should be setting for little kids. Unless Reigns goes heel on Raw, his actions were surprising and shocking to say the very least.

Sure, we get why he did it, considering Strowman tossed an ambulance that Reigns was in shortly after Wrestlemania and WWE wants to close this chapter with the storyline finally coming full circle, but we wonder if the best way to do so would have been with the top babyface attempting homicide.

