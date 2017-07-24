5 questions from WWE Battleground we most need answering

A look at WWE Battleground, one of the weirdest shows in recent memory.

@Dannycru by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jul 2017, 15:54 IST

What did we just see?

WWE Battleground 2017 was a strange affair. The biggest concern going into this was whether or not the show was going to be just another episode of Smackdown Live, and to their credit, WWE creative managed to avoid this.

The problem was that the show stood out from the rest of the Smackdown Live episodes for how unnecessarily weird it was.

It seems the WWE needs to remember that surprises are only welcome if they are good surprises. Throwing curveballs at us that we don't want is not going to make a good wrestling show.

In order to get to grips with what we saw last night, here are 5 questions we can ask about Battleground 2017:

#1 How long can the Usos and New Day hold up the tag-team division for?

A lot on their shoulders

Where would we have been without the opener? A lot of credit must go to The Usos and New Day for their performance in the tag-team championship match. The bout was better than it needed to be and was the perfect complement to what has been a very engaging and entertaining feud.

This was an example of how a great match can be made even more special if the rivalry is given time and attention. From the very first promo the two teams hit on each other, we knew we were about to see something better than the norm - especially when it comes to WWE tag team wrestling.

One thought permeating through this match, however, was that WWE creative was obviously quite keen to keep this feud going and had to find a way to do so.

Having the New Day crowned the new champs means we will probably be getting a rematch at Summerslam - if it even makes the main card - and right now, I don't think many people will object.

The two teams are currently holding up the Smackdown Live tag-team division, especially with the recent break up of American Alpha and the animosity building between The Hype Bros.

The only other believable challengers for the belts at the moment are Breezeango, but other than that, all the responsibility must fall on New Day and The Usos.

It can't last forever, of course, which is why Smackdown needs to start putting steps in place to rejuvenate its crumbling division.