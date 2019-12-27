5 Randomly put together tag teams that won over the fans

Black and Ricochet sharing a moment with The Viking Raiders

One of the biggest fan criticism of WWE over the past few years has been their handling of the tag team division. Despite having some of the best teams in the business in its ranks, the company has never showcased the division the way it ought to be. The company's constant negligence of the division has led to some great tag teams becoming minor players.

The most frustrating part is when the company decides to use the tag titles and scapegoat the entire division to further an angle or a storyline. We have seen this happen multiple times over the past few years, with the most recent one being the odd pairing of Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman as tag team champions.

The company also has the habit of getting two Superstars, who are directionless and aren't involved in any storyline, together to form a tag team. While random tag team pairings aren't well-received, especially these days, there have been numerous instances when these teams found success and connecting with the fans. Whether it is through a great storyline leading to their run or their performances as a team inside the squared circle, these teams were able to get the fans behind them.

#5 Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

Roode and Gable after winning the RAW Tag Team Championship

A veteran of the squared circle, Bobby Roode's career in WWE has been a mixed bag. The Glorious One ruled the roster during his time in NXT but, sadly, hasn't had the same success on the main roster. A two-time tag team and former United States Champion, Roode has been a mid-carder during his run on the main roster.

A former Olympian, Chad Gable has been a tag team specialist for the majority of his run in WWE. He tagged alongside Jason Jordan on NXT and SmackDown, where the duo held the Tag Team Championships for both brands. Following Jordan's departure to RAW, Gable was paired up with Shelton Benjamin.

Gable was moved to RAW in the 2018 Superstar Shake-up and his partnership with Roode started in September of that year. Roode and Gable defeated The Authors of Pain on a December 2018 episode of Raw to win the RAW Tag Team Championship. They dropped the title to The Revival on a February 2019 episode of RAW. Roode and Gable's partnership ended after Gable was drafted to Smackdown during the next Superstar Shake-up in April.

The duo had some incredible matches against The Revival on both TV and live events. Roode and Gable are now both currently a part of SmackDown. While Roode is currently suspended due to a Wellness Policy Violation, Gable - now calling himself "Shorty G" - has had quite a run as a Singles star over the past few months especially following his run in the 2019 King of the Ring.

