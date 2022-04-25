5 Randy Orton dream matches that should happen again in WWE

Randy Orton is without question one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He has been a mainstay of the promotion for two decades and has wrestled every big name in that time.

Orton's name has been associated with countless dream matches throughout his career. From Roman Reigns to Brock Lesnar, he has faced some of the biggest names in professional wrestling.

While the concept of a dream match is to have one truly special encounter and be done with it, sometimes the feud is so good that it leaves fans wanting more. The same applies to some of The Viper's most high-profile matchups and rivalries. There is an appetite for a rerun of some of his most iconic encounters.

In that regard, here are five dream Randy Orton matches that should happen again in WWE.

#5. On our list of dream matches that Randy Orton should contest again: Cody Rhodes

Rhodes vs. Orton would be a very different story today

Cody Rhodes' first run in WWE left a lot to be desired. During that stint, he ran into Randy Orton on a couple of occasions. Every single time, he never looked like he was on the same level as The Viper.

However, time has made Rhodes one of the best pro wrestlers on the planet. He made a name for himself outside Vince McMahon's company and triumphantly returned after six years away. The American Nightmare is now at the very top as far as these lists go.

Given how The Viper is on the same brand as his former Legacy teammate, WWE should have the two feud and do battle one more time. The star power and history the two have will make it a compelling encounter.

#4. John Cena

Cena and Orton are icons in their own right

John Cena versus Randy Orton is perhaps the definitive WWE rivalry of the 2010s. The two superstars are among the most popular wrestlers the company has ever had and have clashed on numerous occasions.

However, time has set Cena and Orton on two different paths. While the former is pursuing Hollywood projects consistently, the latter has stuck to the ring and made it his own. Fans want to see the two legends do battle one more time and make it a fitting conclusion to their rivalry.

The Champ and The Viper know each other very well. They have also modified their in-ring game from the last time they locked horns. It would be an entertaining feud with tons of callbacks.

#3. Edge

Randy Orton and Edge wrestled just two years ago, but a lot has changed in that time. Indeed, the face-heel dynamics did a 180, with Orton now a fan-favorite and Edge a dark, dastardly heel.

The Apex Predator and The Rated-R Superstar have wrestled in many matches in the past. However, we have never had a moment where the two superstars have played these kinds of characters. To see these fresh personas wage war in the ring would be special.

#2. Roman Reigns

Fans would love to see The Viper silence The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns and Randy Orton go back a long way. They had a brief rivalry that saw Reigns triumph over Orton at SummerSlam 2014.

While they have not met in singles competition for many years, fans would be ecstatic if they did so today. The Tribal Chief is a monster heel and one everyone wants a piece of him. Given how he calls himself a legend of the business and Orton is The Legend Killer, the feud practically writes itself.

#1. Brock Lesnar

When WWE announced that Brock Lesnar would fight Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016, fans were beyond excited. However, once the final bell rang, they couldn't help but feel robbed by the anticlimactic ending it gave them.

Lesnar left Orton bloodied and battered and won by technical knockout. A rerun has been on fans' wishlists for a long time now. The two superstars have only gotten better six years from their encounter. The audience would be ecstatic to see The Viper reverse an F5 into an RKO.

Edited by Anirudh