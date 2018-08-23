Ranking the Top WWE Superstars in Hollywood

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 3.48K // 23 Aug 2018, 12:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey and Mark Wahlberg team up for Mile 22

During an appearance at Good Morning America, Ronda Rousey spoke about her transition from UFC to WWE. Rousey had a unique take on the matter, equating the kind of work she does in WWE to Hollywood. Except in WWE’s case, it was all before a live audience. Is it any real surprise that so many WWE superstars have found success in Hollywood, in recent years?

Let’s take a look at 5 such Superstars who’ve made Hollywood their second home and excelled in Tinsel Town. Each of them brought their strong work ethic to the silver screen, thereby earning fame and acclaim away from the ring. Here is the list of 5.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Are there some Superstars you think we should have included in this list? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below.

Also let us know if you think any of the current WWE lot could find success in Hollywood in due time.

#5 The Miz

The Miz dubs himself ‘The A-Lister’ for a reason. His larger-than-life Hollywood superstar is derived from the fact that he has made quite a lot of Hollywood appearances. He is the face of the Marine franchise from 2013, playing the role of Jake Carter on three successive editions.

He will also be an integral part of The Marine 6: Close Quarters, a movie that also stars fellow WWE superstars Shawn Michaels and Becky Lynch. In addition to his involvement with this particular franchise, we all know him from movies such as Christmas Bounty and Santa’s Little Helper. Of course, The Miz is also a star of the small screen, most notably Miz and Mrs.

While successful on the silver screen, The Miz has not achieved the same level of stardom that some of his fellow in-ring cohorts have. Let’s take a look at some other superstars who set the box office on fire!

1 / 5 NEXT