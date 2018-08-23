Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ranking the Top WWE Superstars in Hollywood

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.48K   //    23 Aug 2018, 12:49 IST

Ronda Rousey and Mark Wahlberg have teamed up for Mile 22
Ronda Rousey and Mark Wahlberg team up for Mile 22

During an appearance at Good Morning America, Ronda Rousey spoke about her transition from UFC to WWE. Rousey had a unique take on the matter, equating the kind of work she does in WWE to Hollywood. Except in WWE’s case, it was all before a live audience. Is it any real surprise that so many WWE superstars have found success in Hollywood, in recent years?

Let’s take a look at 5 such Superstars who’ve made Hollywood their second home and excelled in Tinsel Town. Each of them brought their strong work ethic to the silver screen, thereby earning fame and acclaim away from the ring. Here is the list of 5.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Are there some Superstars you think we should have included in this list? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below.

Also let us know if you think any of the current WWE lot could find success in Hollywood in due time.

#5 The Miz

The Miz dubs himself ‘The A-Lister’ for a reason. His larger-than-life Hollywood superstar is derived from the fact that he has made quite a lot of Hollywood appearances. He is the face of the Marine franchise from 2013, playing the role of Jake Carter on three successive editions.

He will also be an integral part of The Marine 6: Close Quarters, a movie that also stars fellow WWE superstars Shawn Michaels and Becky Lynch. In addition to his involvement with this particular franchise, we all know him from movies such as Christmas Bounty and Santa’s Little Helper. Of course, The Miz is also a star of the small screen, most notably Miz and Mrs.

While successful on the silver screen, The Miz has not achieved the same level of stardom that some of his fellow in-ring cohorts have. Let’s take a look at some other superstars who set the box office on fire!

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
John Cena Ronda Rousey
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Top 5 WWE SummerSlams Of All Time
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who should return at SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
5 Current WWE Superstars with the highest win percentage
RELATED STORY
8 Current WWE Superstars Who Have Already Had A...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 biggest box-office draws in WWE history
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena comments on missing out on SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars whose retirement will leave the WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE Summerslam: 5 Superstars with the most wins in...
RELATED STORY
5 top WWE superstars who have never appeared in a movie
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who might look beyond WWE
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us