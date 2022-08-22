5 Rare images of former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar as a family man  

Brock Lesnar has mellowed out on-screen over the past few months after Paul Heyman left his side and decided to join forces with Roman Reigns.

Lesnar has been one of the biggest box office draws in WWE for several years, and in that time, he has earned the nickname of The Beast Incarnate.

While the star himself has become one of the most intimidating presences that the company has, off-screen, he is a regular family man who prefers his personal life to be as private as possible.

Despite this, there have been several times when Lesnar and his wife Sable have stepped out together in public, and he has been spotted alongside his children.

#5. Brock Lesnar is taking photos of his daughter as she competes

Rana Cash @rana_cash Brock Lesnar is a proud papa, taking a photo of his daughter finishing 4th in state shot put. Brock Lesnar is a proud papa, taking a photo of his daughter finishing 4th in state shot put. https://t.co/3JpNH9fTGY

Brock Lesnar is usually the main attraction in his family, which means that he usually has his family members in the audience taking photos of him.

In 2017, the tables were turned as The Beast was forced to watch from the sidelines as his daughter competed in shot put.

Lesnar somehow managed to blend in with all the other parents who were supporting their children and was able to take photos of his only daughter as she swept aside the competition.

According to reports, Lesnar's daughter Mya Lynn came first in all of the competitions she was placed in that day.

#4. Lesnar and his love of rodeos

BrockLesnar.us Fansite @BrockLesnarUs #TB Brock Lesnar at the Stempede 101 rodeo which he attented with his wife & son last year http://t.co/8Ikvhj65Hq #TB Brock Lesnar at the Stempede 101 rodeo which he attented with his wife & son last year http://t.co/8Ikvhj65Hq

Brock Lesnar obviously has interests outside of WWE and MMA, which sometimes means that he is forced to head out in public. Although Lesnar chooses to live a secluded lifestyle, it has been noted several times that he is a lover of rodeos.

Back in 2013, Lesnar was pictured having the time of his life with fans at the Stampede 101 rodeo. Above are several pictures of Lesnar with fans and one of his young son Turk, who can be seen in the black cowboy hat in the final picture.

#3. Brock Lesnar with his sons Duke and Turk

Brock Lesnar is a household name, meaning he finds it hard to do relatively normal activities with his sons.

The current WWE Superstar has two young boys called Duke and Turk, and much like every other father, he likes to take them to Hockey games in his spare time.

The above photo was taken when his two sons were very young, but it was rare for Lesnar to be seen in public with his children. Lesnar usually likes to shield his family from the public eye and the attention that usually surrounds him.

#2. Brock Lesnar and Sable supporting his daughter Mya

It's relatively well-known that Brock Lesnar and Sable have two sons together called Duke and Turk. Before The Beast began his relationship with the former Women's Champion, he was engaged to Nicole McLaine, and the couple welcomed two children, a son called Luke and a daughter named Mya.

Mya has taken after her father in looks and physicality and has become quite the athlete in her own right. The above image was taken by a fan back in 2017 and showed Lesnar and Sable supporting Mya at a Volleyball game.

Despite his obviously hectic lifestyle, it's clear that the former world champion is still able to find time to support his children and their own accomplishments.

#1. Sable and Brock Lesnar are spotted in public

Brock Lesnar has been married to former WWE Superstar Sable since 2006, but the former Women's Champion has opted to have a low profile since she departed from the company.

Sable has been spotted alongside her husband in public a few times, but only when Lesnar was fighting in the UFC, and she was there as support.

The above image only recently surfaced and sees the Playboy Covergirl still looking absolutely stunning alongside her husband as they are joined by two fans.

Lesnar and Sable are also posing for this photo, which is rare since many of the pictures of the couple in public are ones that have been taken candidly by fans.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi