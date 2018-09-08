5 rare moves Seth Rollins should bring back in 2018

The best wrestler on Monday Night Raw.

Monday Night Raw may not be one of the best parts of the WWE product right now, but there is no doubt that there is one superstar on the brand that never fails to deliver a classic match or memorable segment. And yes, that superstar is none other than the IC Champion Seth Rollins. "The Architect" of The Shield has consistently been WWE's best performer of 2018, by putting on exceptional performances every time he steps into that wrestling ring.

And while Rollins is being lost in the shuffle right now as he is embroiled in the Universal Title feud between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, the man is still the best wrestler on Raw. While Rollins' move set does not need any more tweaking, there are a few moves that he used in the past that would add something special to his matches this year if he brought them back.

#1 Rubix Cube

A move that would definitely add something to his IC Title open challenges.

The Rubix Cube was a move Rollins used more predominantly in his independent wrestling days, as it is certainly not the safest move to pull off in a WWE ring. After picking his opponents up in the electric chair position, Rollins drops them on the back of their neck, while it looks and sounds brutal, it certainly would be a great addition to his moveset especially when he is trying to end a heated match.

The move could be compared to Kenny Omega's One-Winged Angel, making it even more credible to sell as a finisher.

#2 Seth Walker/ Sky Walker

A classic move.

This is a move that has a part of Rollins repertoire since his independent wrestling days, the Seth Walker is basically an elevated reverse DDT, and you could recognize this move from previous superstars exciting it. As it has been a staple move of wrestlers like Ultimo Dragon, Tetsuya Naito, Kalisto and many more, while all those wrestlers use different variations of the move, it still is one of those awesome eye-catching moves that elevates a match.

Rollins has used this move in WWE several times but has cooled down as of late. Thus, the Seth Walker returning would be an awesome moment for longtime fans of the classic maneuver.

