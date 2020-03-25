5 RAW and SmackDown Superstars who should move to NXT after WrestleMania

Several Superstars on RAW and SmackDown could benefit from moving to NXT this year.

NXT has some top talent that can give certain Superstars a platform to regain momentum.

Several Superstars could benefit from moving to NXT after WrestleMania this year

NXT was once seen as the developmental brand of the WWE, but things have changed a lot down at Full Sail over the past year or so. NXT now has a much stronger unit coupled with a television deal which has allowed it to become a complete third brand of the company.

Over the past year or so, we have seen many Superstars jump from RAW or SmackDown to NXT, with Tyler Breeze and Finn Balor proving to be the most prominent Superstars.

Similarly, several other Superstars have also expressed their desire to move to NXT whenever required and men like Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins have also competed on NXT in recent times, showing clearly that the Superstars don't have a problem in performing in NXT, thinking it’s only for newer talent under training.

With NXT winning the battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series, fans are now more interested in the product they have to offer along with RAW and SmackDown.

This could result in many other Superstars moving to the brand for a change in the environment and possibly better opportunities, and several Superstars should make the move.

In this article, we will look at the 5 RAW and SmackDown Superstars who should move to NXT after WrestleMania 36.

#5 Bo Dallas

Will the life-changing expedition bring him back to NXT?

In case you forgot, Bo Dallas was once the longest reigning NXT Champion of all time. Dallas held the title for 260 days after which he was defeated by Neville who held the title for an even longer period.

Advertisement

Dallas was highly successful when he first arrived on RAW but he soon started to become nothing more than an enhancement talent on both RAW and SmackDown. He paired up with Curtis Axel and the two joined The Miz as his entourage, and the duo later created The B-Team and won the RAW Tag Team Championships once.

However, Bo has largely been seen as an enhancement talent and nothing more than a comical character ever since and has lost far more matches than he has won.

Bo had recently taken to social media to say that he is prepared to return with a possible fresh look and character, and we could see him move back to NXT, which is now a more complete brand than the last time Bo competed there.

I’m on a life changing expedition right now and the next time you see me it will be a Bo You’ve never seen😉 #Bosway #WWE — Bo Dallas (@TheBoDallas) December 20, 2019

Tyler Breeze and Fandango have both had a better time since returning to NXT, and Bo could also join them in moving to NXT again and rebuilding his character before coming on RAW or SmackDown with a brand new gimmick.

1 / 5 NEXT