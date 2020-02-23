5 RAW stars who would benefit from joining the Monday Night Messiah

Join me and the world is your oyster!

It was towards the beginning of the year when Seth Rollins started to rechristen himself as the Monday Night Messiah. The moniker was a little strange at first but over the last month or so, he has really played into it. He sees himself as a savior for the lost and someone that inspires the downtrodden.

The operating methods are very cultish and are reminiscent of the Straight Edge Society and similar factions. It started with Rollins and the Authors of Pain but they quickly added Murphy to their ranks. When Murphy joined, the group really started to gain steam as he and Rollins won the RAW Tag Team titles from the Viking Raiders.

For the most part, it has been the Raiders, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens battling against Rollins and his disciples. On the most recent RAW, Joe was absent as Owens and the Viking Raiders battled Murphy and AOP. Rollins interfered but was thwarted by the Street Profits. Shortly after their interjection into the ongoing feud, it was announced that Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford would be facing Rollins and Murphy at Super Showdown for the RAW titles.

As things currently sit, that makes the tally five against four in favor of the resistance to Rollins. That means in order to regain the upper hand, he'll need to bolster his ranks. There are some stars that make sense and some that would get a boost by joining the group. Here are five potential performers that could join the Monday Night Messiah.

#5 Mojo Rawley

Rawley has always been right on the cusp of breaking through. He got the push when the Hype Bros broke up but it didn't lead anywhere. He returned last year with a gimmick where he looked at and yelled at himself in the mirror. Nothing came from that either.

Recently, he's been featured in the 24/7 Championship picture. He won it from R-Truth and claimed that he'd be having official matches for the title instead of constant running and roll ups. Rawley also added a blocker to deter potential threats in Riddick Moss. That blocker ended up being the one to take the title from Rawley.

The former NFL star has potential but he just hasn't found the right stride yet. If he joined Rollins, that could be played up as a reason for aiding the Monday Night Messiah. Rollins struck a cord with Murphy when he was dejected and Rawley is upset after losing his title. The former Architect is going to need back up in his ongoing feud and groups like this always add more members. It doesn't need to go crazy like the NWO and Aces & Eights, but a few more members make sense. One could be Mojo.

