5 Raw Superstars that Mick Foley could actually have fired

If Mick Foley had actually heeded Stephanie McMahon's advice, he should have gone for one of these superstars.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 14 Mar 2017, 18:15 IST

It’s over. It’s done. After weeks of dissent between Raw General Manager Mick Foley and Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Foley had an altercation with McMahon and her husband Triple H in the final segment of Raw this week.

This was a direct result of Foley naming Stephanie McMahon as the Raw employee he wanted to fire, after being tasked to ‘trim the fat’ and let one employee from the current roster ride into the sunset. Who would we have fired from the Raw roster, had we been assigned the same task as Foley? Here are the top 5 contenders in the list of Sportskeeda Wrestling News. We’ll link it in, man!

#5- Emmalina/Emma

This joke is getting out of hand

Not only is Emma one of the most attractive women in the entire WWE women's roster, she is also a very talented professional wrestler. Just check out her incredible match against Asuka at NXT Takeover: London.

We think how she’s been used since her injury has been disrespectful to her. She first appeared in several Emmalina vignettes that led to...absolutely nothing. At present, WWE has been teasing that Emma is all set to return to her rocker chick gimmick and make her return in the same old avatar. Essentially, this means that we might get yet another countdown with possibly no payoff.

It makes perfect sense for Emma to be let go from Raw, and go to either Smackdown Live or NXT and bolster the women's division there. She has the look, she has the talent and she has many years of wrestling left in her. At least, it'll spare us another countdown.