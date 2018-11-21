5 RAW Superstars who could Replace Baron Corbin as General Manager

Kurt Angle, Stephanie McMahon, Baron Corbin and Alexa Bliss

The current Acting General Manager of RAW, Baron Corbin seems to have just a handful of days left it his position with the former US Champion having to put his job on the line against Braun Strowman at TLC. A victory, however, would hand him the job on a permanent basis.

With the implications of a Universal title match attached to this match, it seems unlikely that Corbin will be able to save his job, with Strowman determined to get his hands on Brock Lesnar.

This will leave the GM role unavailable, despite the fact that Kurt Angle still has not been fired yet by the RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Several names have entered the conversation in recent weeks, with former Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss being a strong favourite.

With Corbin potentially being replaced soon, we look at the 5 superstars who could well fit in the General Manager role on Monday nights -

#5 Kurt Angle

The most likely superstar who could replace Baron Corbin

Kurt Angle, as mentioned above, is still the permanent General Manager of RAW but he has been forcefully sent on a vacation by the RAW Commissioner. With RAW clean sweeping SmackDown at Survivor Series, it looked like Corbin would finally take over the flagship show but as revealed on the last episode of RAW, he still has to pass one more test at TLC. The Lone Wolf is likely to lose that match and, as a result, his position to none other than his superior, Kurt Angle.

Perhaps, WWE will not hand over the position to Kurt Angle that easily but the WWE Creative will have a feud between Corbin and Angle with the winner being handed control of Monday Night RAW. Kurt Angle has had quite an underwhelming return to the WWE as he has regularly disappointed the WWE Universe with his botchy mic skills and slow in-ring work. So, in my opinion, WWE should opt for a fresher face.

