5 RAW Superstars who will get a push in the coming year

Expect to see these men and women on television a lot more soon!

Danny Hart ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 19:08 IST

Sasha Banks is one of the biggest stars in Raw's women's division

Now that the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters have started to take shape following the Superstar Shake-Up, it’s become clear which men and women will feature in WWE’s initial plans for this summer.

Seth Rollins, for example, is in the best in-ring form of his life right now and he’s guaranteed to feature on our screens every Monday night for the foreseeable future, but who else will join him in the red brand spotlight?

In this article, let’s take a look at five Raw Superstars who look set to receive a push in the coming year.

#5 The Authors of Pain

The Authors of Pain ditched manager Paul Ellering when they moved to Raw

This might seem like an odd suggestion considering that Akam and Rezar have been used sparingly during their first six weeks on the main roster, but when you look at the other tag teams on Raw right now, WWE has little choice but to push the Authors of Pain eventually.

Titus Worldwide, The Revival, The Ascension, Breezango and Heath Slater & Rhyno have all had their reputations harmed recently due to a series of losses, leaving Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler, The B-Team and AOP as the only realistic contenders to win the Raw Tag Team titles from Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt in the next few months.

Even if the former NXT Tag Team champions don’t enter the title picture in that time, they are still bound to rack up multiple dominant victories, much like The Bludgeon Brothers did on SmackDown Live in the build to WrestleMania 34, before moving into championship contention.