5 Real-life Bloodline members who could replace Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw Jacob Fatu being laid out by an unknown attacker backstage. He was initially scheduled to lock horns with Drew McIntyre in the main event to determine Cody Rhodes' next challenger at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI for the Undisputed WWE Championship.This incident led to The American Nightmare challenging McIntyre to an impromptu match with the gold on the line. However, toward the end of the out, Rhodes hit The Scottish Warrior with the Undisputed WWE Title, causing the showdown to end via disqualification.Given that The Samoan Werewolf might be out of action for a while after being ambushed backstage, let's look at five real-life Bloodline members who could replace him on WWE SmackDown.#5. Lance Anoa'i could finally debut on SmackDownLance Anoa'i began his wrestling career in 2010 and has performed for various companies on the independent circuit. He later signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW), where he formed The Samoan SWAT Team with Juicy Finau and captured the MLW World Tag Team Championship. He also competed for Pro Wrestling Noah in 2023.Lance joined WWE in 2024 and was assigned to the NXT brand, despite making appearances on the main roster in the past. Following the attack on Jacob Fatu last week on SmackDown, the 33-year-old might finally appear on SmackDown to replace his family member.The upstart recently left the company, but he can always make a comeback since many of his cousins are top names in WWE.#4. Sean MalutaSean Maluta is Afa Anoa'i's nephew and a former WWE performer. In June 2016, he was announced as one of the 32 participants in the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic and was eliminated by Kota Ibushi. He later appeared on the NXT brand and competed against several other superstars.Maluta also competed in a dark match while in the developmental brand before making his debut in Boca Raton Championship Wrestling. That said, the 37-year-old might make a surprising main roster debut as part of the blue brand and take the place of Jacob Fatu, who might be out of action after being ambushed on SmackDown.#3. Zilla FatuAside from being an Anoa'i, Zilla Fatu was Jacob Fatu's former tag team partner before the latter joined WWE. The real-life Bloodline members teamed up on the independent circuit, predominantly in GCW. Together, they maintained a four-match winning streak as a tag team, with Zilla's most recent victory coming against Oni El Bendito and Gringo Loco.Given Zilla's reaction to Fatu losing his United States Championship to Sami Zayn on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Clash in Paris, he might finally sign with WWE in a shocking twist. The Main One could make his debut on the blue brand to take the place of his former tag team partner.#2. Thamiko FatuThamiko Fatu is the fourth son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. He began his pro wrestling career in 2023 and managed to gain popularity with his dominance in the ring.Although Thamiko is the only one among his three brothers, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, not yet signed with WWE, he might finally step in to replace Jacob Fatu on SmackDown.#1. Journey FatuJourney Fatu is Jacob Fatu's younger brother and also a pro wrestler. He has competed in numerous promotions worldwide, including Major League Wrestling and West Coast Pro Wrestling, predominantly in Deathmatches.However, Journey could be the ideal person to replace Jacob Fatu. In a shocking twist, he might sign with WWE and debut on the blue brand to take his brother's place.