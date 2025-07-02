"One phone call away" - Jacob Fatu receives message from major star after losing WWE US Title to Solo Sikoa

Former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu has received a message after losing his title at Night of Champions. Zilla Fatu offered him help after his loss to Solo Sikoa.

Ad

In a match marred by interference from The Bloodline and a debuting Tala Tonga, Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu to become the new US Champion at Night of Champions. Solo's Bloodline is as strong as it's ever been now, and Fatu needs help desperately.

Shortly after he saw Jacob losing at Night of Champions, Zilla Fatu sent him a message. Check out what he said:

"Hey, Jacob. Let me know. One phone call away. Hello? Damn bruh."

Ad

Trending

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jacob Fatu receives massive praise from WWE Hall of Famer

Fatu has been with WWE for a year now and is one of the most exciting acts in the promotion at present. He has garnered a massive fan base quickly and has also received big praise from several legends, including Rob Van Dam. On his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, RVD had the following to say about Fatu:

Ad

“Yes, I have [seen him]. He’s very good. I was very impressed with him. I saw him in LA at PCW, Pacific Coast Wrestling. I was there, and I was very impressed with him. For being a big dude, I like the way that he does the double-jump springboard moonsault, and that just stuck out in my mind. Obviously, he does a lot more than that, and he’s a really good wrestler. He’s been around for a while, making a lot of noise.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Ad

Ad

At WrestleMania 41 Night 1, Fatu picked up a win over LA Knight and won the US title in the process. After a brief 70-day reign with the prestigious title belt, he finally lost it to Solo Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Fatu's quotes!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action