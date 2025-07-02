"One phone call away" - Jacob Fatu receives message from major star after losing WWE US Title to Solo Sikoa

Former WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu has received a message after losing his title at Night of Champions. Zilla Fatu offered him help after his loss to Solo Sikoa.
In a match marred by interference from The Bloodline and a debuting Tala Tonga, Solo Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu to become the new US Champion at Night of Champions. Solo's Bloodline is as strong as it's ever been now, and Fatu needs help desperately.
Shortly after he saw Jacob losing at Night of Champions, Zilla Fatu sent him a message. Check out what he said:
"Hey, Jacob. Let me know. One phone call away. Hello? Damn bruh."
How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!
Jacob Fatu receives massive praise from WWE Hall of Famer
Fatu has been with WWE for a year now and is one of the most exciting acts in the promotion at present. He has garnered a massive fan base quickly and has also received big praise from several legends, including Rob Van Dam. On his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, RVD had the following to say about Fatu:
“Yes, I have [seen him]. He’s very good. I was very impressed with him. I saw him in LA at PCW, Pacific Coast Wrestling. I was there, and I was very impressed with him. For being a big dude, I like the way that he does the double-jump springboard moonsault, and that just stuck out in my mind. Obviously, he does a lot more than that, and he’s a really good wrestler. He’s been around for a while, making a lot of noise.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]
At WrestleMania 41 Night 1, Fatu picked up a win over LA Knight and won the US title in the process. After a brief 70-day reign with the prestigious title belt, he finally lost it to Solo Sikoa at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.
Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Fatu's quotes!
A top WWE star is missing in action