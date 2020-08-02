5 Real-life family members who feuded on WWE TV 

Some of the greatest stories that have been told on WWE TV over the years have involved real-life family members. This is because the closest relations often know the best ways to envoke a reaction and are able to put on a fantastic show.

When siblings make it to WWE together, it's always their dream to have a feud against one another, which is why more often than not WWE will allow family members to split apart so that they can then embark on a deeply personal feud against one another.

Here are just five real-life siblings who have had the opportunity to feud on WWE TV in the past.

#5 Matt and Jeff Hardy went to war in WWE in 2009

Matt and Jeff Hardy lived the same dream for a number of years, since the two youngsters from Cameron, North Carolina started wrestling in their back garden from a very young age. The two brothers debuted on WWE TV together as The Hardy Boyz and went on to have differing success throughout their careers until they finally came to blows back in 2009.

In the build-up to WrestleMania 25, the two men had one of the most intense feuds after Matt cost Jeff his WWE Championship at The Royal Rumble. It was later revealed that Matt had set Hardy's house on fire and killed his dog.

This all came to a head at WrestleMania 25 in an Extreme Rules match that Matt Hardy won. The older brother then went on to win a stretcher match a few weeks later before the two men settled their rivalry in an I Quit match at Backlash that was won by Jeff.

This was ahead of Hardy's departure from WWE in the summer of 2009, which perhaps preventing the feud from going on for much longer.