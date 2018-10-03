5 Real-Life Friends You Won't Believe Never Had A Feud in the WWE

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.04K // 03 Oct 2018, 18:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Clashes that have never happened

Judging by how globally connected WWE is today, professional wrestlers from all walks of life are being encouraged to fulfill their life-long ambition to be a part of the WWE.

While NXT continues to catapult independent wrestling sensations into main-event superstars through interaction between different characters, superstars are able to know each other along the way as they continue to aspire to grab the brass ring.

Superstars like CM Punk, Samoa Joe, A.J. Styles, Daniel Bryan, and Seth Rollins have all followed the same path and made a name for themselves in the WWE.

Most of these superstars have had incredible feuds within the company and applaud each others' strengths between the ropes by carrying each other throughout.

However, there are some friends in the WWE that despite sharing an incredible bond have never had a feud in the company.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and highlight the 5 real-life friends you won't believe never had a feud in the WWE.

#1 A.J. Styles and the Undertaker

What could have been

While a lot of the fans might be shocked by reading this, the Undertaker does share a very good friendship with the WWE Champion, A.J. Styles.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, the Phenomenal One expressed his thoughts on the Undertaker's alleged retirement at WrestleMania 33 and threw light on his friendship with the Phenom.

Considering that both competitors have spend most of their time in separate promotions, it definitely comes as a shock that they shared an incredibly friendly bond outside of the business.

Despite the friendship they share, the company has never been able to book both the superstars to narrate a riveting tale.

With rumors of the Undertaker closing the curtain on his career roaming around, it would be incredible if he indeed feuds with the Phenomenal One before walking into the sun for good.

1 / 5 NEXT