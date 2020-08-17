5 real-life WWE couples who were in the same faction

Factions are an integral part of a pro-wrestling program, and have been a thing for several decades now. A string of iconic storylines and feuds have been built up around factions in WWE as well as other major wrestling promotions.

Stables such as The Four Horsemen, Evolution, nWo, D-Generation X, and The Shield have not only given us some of the greatest moments in the history of sports entertainment, but have also helped create in-ring legends who would be forever remembered as some of the absolute best.

In many cases, factions consist of female Superstars who are either wrestlers themselves, or take on a managerial role for the members of the faction. In a handful of instances, we have witnessed real-life couples being a part of the same faction on WWE TV at some point in their careers. Let's take a look at five such instances.

#5 Nikki Cross and Killian Dain (SAnitY)

Cross and Killian Dain (source: Bleacher Report)

SAnitY was formed in late 2016, and consisted of Eric Young, Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe, and Sawyer Fulton. An injury led to Fulton being replaced by Killian Dain a few weeks later. The faction wreaked havoc on the NXT brand for around two years, and the WWE Universe couldn't wait to see how they would be used on RAW/SmackDown upon getting called up.

Soon after WrestleMania 34, SAnitY made its debut on WWE SmackDown and defeated The New Day in a 6-Man Tag Team match at Extreme Rules. Cross, however, didn't join the stable and was still in NXT at the time.

She made her debut on SmackDown a few months later, challenging Becky Lynch in the process. Cross has been doing well for herself ever since her call up, and is currently working on SmackDown. She married Dain in early 2019. Last year, Eric Young was drafted to WWE RAW during the Superstar Shakeup, thus disbanding SAnitY.