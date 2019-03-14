5 Real WWE brothers who had totally different careers

Roman Reigns' brother was the late Rosey

Professional wrestling has seen brothers compete since the advent of the art form. We have often seen promoters put brothers into a tag-team when they are starting off and gaining experience and some even break away from the tag-team, like Scott Steiner and Jeff Hardy, to find success and gold as a singles star.

Sometimes we have even seen bookers put two wrestlers into a tag-team and treat them as brothers such as Edge and Christian and The Dudleyz. Today, let's take a look at 5 pairs of real brothers and the separate directions their careers took.

#5 Stevie Ray and Booker T

Harlem Heat are 10-time tag-team champions

Booker T had a difficult childhood, losing both his parents early. He then spent time in prison for taking part in the armed robbery of a Wendy's restaurant. After being released from his sentence early, Booker T got into pro wrestling with his brother Stevie Ray. They formed the legendary Harlem Heat tag-team and are 10-time WCW Tag-Team Champions.

However, after WWE bought out WCW, Booker T went onto a big star but Stevie Ray's contract never got picked up. Booker was always the more talented wrestler and much better as a singles wrestler. Booker T had a hall of fame career, winning 6 world championships in total as well as being a former United States Champion, IC Champion as well as a former King of the Ring winner.

Coincidentally, Harlem Heat will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later this year, the night before WrestleMania 35. Speaking about the honour, Stevie Ray said:

“I was speechless for a couple of seconds. The last thing I was thinking about was the Hall of Fame. I’m going to be honest with you, I hadn’t really thought about it. You know, I get the fans hitting me all the time with different things about Harlem Heat needs to be in the Hall of Fame, so on and so forth.

