×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Real WWE brothers who had totally different careers

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.01K   //    14 Mar 2019, 19:46 IST

Roman Reigns' brother was the late Rosey
Roman Reigns' brother was the late Rosey

Professional wrestling has seen brothers compete since the advent of the art form. We have often seen promoters put brothers into a tag-team when they are starting off and gaining experience and some even break away from the tag-team, like Scott Steiner and Jeff Hardy, to find success and gold as a singles star.

Sometimes we have even seen bookers put two wrestlers into a tag-team and treat them as brothers such as Edge and Christian and The Dudleyz. Today, let's take a look at 5 pairs of real brothers and the separate directions their careers took.

#5 Stevie Ray and Booker T

Harlem Heat are 10-time tag-team champions
Harlem Heat are 10-time tag-team champions

Booker T had a difficult childhood, losing both his parents early. He then spent time in prison for taking part in the armed robbery of a Wendy's restaurant. After being released from his sentence early, Booker T got into pro wrestling with his brother Stevie Ray. They formed the legendary Harlem Heat tag-team and are 10-time WCW Tag-Team Champions.

However, after WWE bought out WCW, Booker T went onto a big star but Stevie Ray's contract never got picked up. Booker was always the more talented wrestler and much better as a singles wrestler. Booker T had a hall of fame career, winning 6 world championships in total as well as being a former United States Champion, IC Champion as well as a former King of the Ring winner.

Coincidentally, Harlem Heat will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame later this year, the night before WrestleMania 35. Speaking about the honour, Stevie Ray said:

“I was speechless for a couple of seconds. The last thing I was thinking about was the Hall of Fame. I’m going to be honest with you, I hadn’t really thought about it. You know, I get the fans hitting me all the time with different things about Harlem Heat needs to be in the Hall of Fame, so on and so forth.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Booker T Roman Reigns
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
5 WWE dads that were totally fake
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars whose careers were derailed by injuries or illness
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who had a great 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Quiz - Can you guess WWE Superstars By Their Brothers?
RELATED STORY
What if Roman Reigns had joined SmackDown Live in the 2016 draft?
RELATED STORY
5 current WWE Superstars who once had terrible gimmicks
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019 : Every WWE Superstar who participated in the first edition and where they are now
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Brothers That Are Real and 4 That Are Not
RELATED STORY
Wrestling feuds between real brothers.
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars Who Are Best Friends In Real-Life
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us