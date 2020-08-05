5 Real WWE fights that we wish happened on RAW Underground

This week’s Monday Night RAW saw Shane McMahon appear on WWE television for the first time in 10 months as the host of a new RAW Underground concept.

After heavily promoting RAW Underground during the first two hours of Monday’s episode, WWE’s cameras switched between the Performance Center and a dark warehouse for the last hour of the show.

While the regular in-ring action and promo segments took place in the Performance Center, the warehouse – RAW Underground’s setting – saw Superstars battle it out MMA-style on a ring canvas with no ropes.

WWE’s product usually has a family-friendly feel to it, but RAW Underground was presented as a gritty alternative to what fans have become accustomed to seeing on Monday nights.

The physicality of RAW Underground was certainly more aggressive than usual WWE matches, with the likes of Bobby Lashley and Dolph Ziggler displaying their real fighting skills to dominate their opponents.

Now, as WWE looks set to continue with these scripted ‘shoot’ fights in the coming weeks, let’s take a light-hearted look at a match card of real WWE fights that we wish fans were able to witness in the RAW Underground setting.

#5 RAW Underground: The League of Nations and The New Day

As this article is essentially a RAW Underground pay-per-view card, we need to kick the show off with some established names who are guaranteed to grab the attention of viewers right away.

WWE has been known to start shows with high-profile Superstars in tag team matches, so this RAW Underground card can begin with the fight that almost broke out before WrestleMania 32 between The League of Nations and The New Day.

Speaking on their Feel The Power podcast, The New Day gave an insight into the behind-the-scenes troubles that they had with their opponents on the day of the big match.

Kofi Kingston claimed that The League of Nations (Alberto Del Rio, Rusev, Sheamus and Wade Barrett) were looking out for themselves as individuals when it came to certain spots in the match, whereas The New Day wanted to produce an impressive collective performance.

Xavier Woods even admitted that he was “on another-level mad” due to the disagreements.

“This was my first time being in an advertised match at WrestleMania and it just completely fell apart at no fault of our own, so I was on another-level mad, because it shouldn’t have been like that. There shouldn’t have been arguments, there shouldn’t have almost been a fight, so I’m on like another level of heated.”

The WrestleMania 32 encounter is best remembered for Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin appearing post-match. The match itself, however, could definitely have benefited from taking place in a RAW Underground environment.