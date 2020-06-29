5 Really interesting roles for The Undertaker in WWE following his retirement

The Undertaker may have retired from the ring, but he certainly hasn't retired from WWE

Does The Undertaker still have a second, exciting career awaiting him in WWE?

Recently, The Undertaker announced his retirement from the WWE ring

Listen, whether or not The Undertaker has retired from the ring is a subject that has been discussed, debated, picked apart, and talked about several times. You can read my thoughts about whether or not he will wrestle in WWE again right here.

But one thing that one must bear in mind is that The Undertaker has signed a 15-year contract with WWE, which is an interesting development. So, if The Undertaker is no longer wrestling for the company, what are 5 roles that we could potentially see him doing, you ask?

I have listed a few possibilities in this article and I welcome you to chime in and let me know what roles you can imagine The Undertaker possibly doing?

#5 The Undertaker could be the manager for the next big man in WWE

This is the unlikeliest role I can imagine for The Undertaker but it is still within the realm of possibility and this is why I believe that the axiom of 'never say never in WWE' holds true in this case. If WWE identifies the next big Superstar, The Undertaker could very well become his mouthpiece. It will have to be someone huge, physically, so that The Undertaker does not overshadow him from the very outset, I suppose.

I'm sure, at the right time, he will😎

And make The Fiend



— Ostseeliebhaber (🏡) (@DannyWeissBlau) July 24, 2019

If you check out the video that I have linked on top, The Undertaker has not ruled out the possibility of getting into a WWE ring at any point down the line. Even though he has no desire to compete again, if the storyline called for it, The Undertaker could certainly mix it up one last time with this WWE Superstar and put him over.

Is this a WWE role you'd like to see The Undertaker in?

