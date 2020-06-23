The Undertaker comments on 15-year WWE contract, hints at another match despite retirement

The Undertaker may not be done just yet. Are you surprised?

The Deadman also explained the nature of his 15-year WWE contract.

Undertaker and Vince McMahon.

The Undertaker seemingly announced his in-ring retirement on the fifth and final chapter of the Last Ride docuseries but some fans still believe that The Deadman may return for another match or two if Vince McMahon comes calling.

The speculation can't be denied as Undertaker himself stated that he'd consider it if 'Vince McMahon was in a pinch'. It has also been widely reported that Undertaker is signed a to a 15-year contract with WWE, which he signed last year.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Undertaker commented on the nature of his extended contract. The Phenom explained that the new deal doesn't mean he'd be wrestling for another 15 years. It is just WWE's way of ensuring that the Undertaker brand stays in the company.

Undertaker also added that Vince McMahon feels that there are a lot of different ways in which he can contribute to WWE even after he ends his in-ring career.

Undertaker stated:

"That extended contract is obviously not a contract that keeps me in the ring for 15 years. It keeps the brand at home, and there are a lot of ways that Vince thinks I can contribute to the company after my days in the ring are done."

Undertaker also commented on whether or not he's actually retired from in-ring competition. The 7-time World Champion didn't outrightly state that he's done and hinted that he could return for another match.

Is Undertaker really done wrestling?

Undertaker admitted that he's in a dilemma and that it's getting harder for him to continue wrestling from a physical standpoint, even as a part-timer.

Undertaker concluded by stating that the decision to end his career will ultimately come from him.

Here's what he said:

"Physically, it's becoming harder and harder to do what I do. My mind is saying yes, but my body is saying, 'Slow your roll.' There's got to be a time where I step aside. It's a lot on my body to work even the limited schedule that I do. I still have young children, I need to think about them, too. I can't do the things I used to do. But if my name is on the card, my goal is to try to go out and steal the show. I can't go out and perform half-ass. Otherwise, I'm cheating somebody. Ultimately, I will be the one to make that decision."

So, is Undertaker really retired? Well, we should get a definite answer by WrestleMania 37.