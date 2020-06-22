WWE Rumor Roundup - Undertaker's possible return despite retirement, Faction teased to return after 3-year absence and more - 21st June 2020

An injured WWE Superstar could reportedly return only at WrestleMania 37.

WWE has also possibly chalked up a new strategy for NXT.

Undertaker interacts with Triple H, AJ Styles and the crew while filming the Boneyard match. (PC: WWE and superluchas)

The Undertaker's retirement is the most significant talking point currently in professional wrestling, and it feels like a throwback of sorts that we've felt a few times before. The Undertaker has previously teased retiring from active in-ring competition only to return and have a few more WWE matches. Is the retirement legitimate this time?

Well, The Undertaker did say something during the final chapter of the Last Ride docuseries that has led fans to believe that The Deadman may not be done just yet.

In addition to covering The Undertaker's WWE retirement, we also have a few other interesting rumours and speculation that have been highlighted in today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup.

A popular WWE SmackDown Superstar could be out of action until WrestleMania 37 due to an injury. A former WWE Champion also dropped hints of reuniting a faction.

There is also some sympathy backstage for two Superstars who have been taken off TV. WWE NXT has also reportedly come up with a new strategy to increase TV ratings and give AEW a run for their money.

Let's take a look at all the stories in detail:

#5. The Undertaker announces his WWE retirement while also dropping a hint about a potential return

On the final episode of The Last Ride docuseries, The Undertaker said that he no longer has the desire to return to the ring. WWE also posted a tweet following the announcement which pretty much confirmed The Undertaker's retirement.

However, The Deadman also made one particular statement that left the door open for another return.

While The Deadman admitted that the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles seemed like a fitting farewell to his storied career, he did add that there could come a time when Vince McMahon is in a pinch and may ask him to return once again.

Would Mark Calaway pull out The Undertaker gimmick in case of an emergency? He said that only time will tell, but he'd consider it. However, for now, the Phenom had no intentions of returning to the squared circle.

"I believe I'm at a place now, post-Boneyard, which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business. Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being 'are you happy enough with that?' It was a powerful moment. You don't necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it.

At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.""I'm at a point, and it's time this cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years." H/T : Fightful

The Undertaker's comments have unsurprisingly kickstarted speculation amongst the fans about his retirement and possible WWE return.

The adage "never say never" is time-tested in pro wrestling, and while The Undertaker may be done, for now, there is no guarantee that he stays retired. Vince McMahon, as we know, can be really particular about what he wants and Undertaker is an equally loyal company man.

