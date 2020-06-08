Few Superstars reportedly violated an unwritten rule followed in the WWE

Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali and a few other WWE Superstars went against the unwritten rule.

The locker room is also reportedly fuming at a SmackDown Superstar.

Kevin Owens and Ricochet.

Jaxson Ryker, who always went under the radar for his on-screen work in the WWE, is enjoying the lion's share of the limelight these days, and it's for all the wrong reasons. The Forgotten Sons member tweeted a message in support of Donald Trump immediately after the American President reportedly ordered the authorities to use tear gas on a group of peaceful protesters.

Many WWE Superstars responded negatively to Ryker's tweet on social media, and that came as a surprise to many, especially Dave Meltzer.

Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 1, 2020

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that there is an unwritten rule that is followed amongst talents in the WWE which doesn't allow them to publicly go against each other unless it's done to push a storyline or a worked angle.

Meltzer noted that WWE Superstars unleashing direct social media attacks at Ryker was a real violation of the unwritten rule.

Kevin Owens, Mustafa Ali, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, and even Ryker's teammates - Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler - voiced their displeasure regarding the tweet.

Meltzer stated the following:

"You're really not supposed to go after guys. That was a real violation of kind of this unwritten rule, you don't go after other people unless it's a worked angle and this was very much not a worked angle, and you had his two partners, who I'm sure, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake, who I'm sure are both just like, 'I don't want to be painted with a brush of this moron.' So, they quickly said that we don't think like him and then, Sami Zayn - I think his mind is in a different place, and Kevin Owens - who tries to be in his own weird way, in his own sardonic way tries to help these guys who say stupid things. And who else, Ricochet."

Backstage reaction in the WWE to Jaxson Ryker's tweet

The locker room is reportedly furious at Ryker over the controversial tweet, but it was also revealed that the WWE wouldn't be able to fire the SmackDown Superstar for 'expressing his freedom of speech.'

The outrage backstage amongst the talents is genuine as the Superstars went against the unwritten rule to call out Ryker on social media. There are, however, a few WWE Superstars who hope to see Ryker at the SmackDown tapings, and we wonder what would happen backstage if he does show up.