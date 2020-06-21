Bray Wyatt tweets photo featuring Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman with an interesting caption

Bray Wyatt returned on the most recent episode of SmackDown, and he brought back his original gimmick during the Firefly Fun House segment.

Many theories are doing the rounds regarding the reasons behind the return of Wyatt's Swamp Cult leader character and Bray Wyatt, to his credit, has been adding fuel to the fire when it comes to a potential Wyatt Family reunion.

The former WWE Champion took to Twitter and posted an old photo with Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman by his side. The caption was also quite interesting, to say the least.

Erick Rowan was one of the Superstars who was recently released by the WWE, and he is currently serving the 90-day no-compete clause. Rowan, who now goes by the name Erick Redbeard, spoke about his WWE release and whether or not he would like to join AEW during a recent interview.

Will Bray Wyatt get Erick Rowan back?

WWE has used a select few released talents during the no-compete period, with Drake Maverick and Kurt Angle being brought back to TV. While Drake Maverick has been officially re-signed, WWE has not rehired Kurt Angle, but that could possibly happen soon.

WWE reportedly wants to rehire some of the released talents and offers have already been made to a select few names. Could Erick Rowan be one of those talents? The fact that Wyatt decided to use an Erick Rowan as part of his Twitter tease could be a big hint. Understandably, Bray Wyatt couldn't use Brodie Lee, FKA Luke Harper, as the former WWE Superstar is now a full-time employee of AEW.

Erick Rowan's case, however, is wholly intriguing.

Bray Wyatt is expected to face Braun Strowman at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV. Wyatt noted that to take a step forward, they had to go back to when it all began, and that has added some much-needed momentum to the angle that was dead in the for a few weeks.

Many factors should be noted here. Bray Wyatt could just be messing around with the fanbase with the teaser. The other possibility is for Erick Rowan to actually return at Extreme Rules and have a role to play in the match, or even before the PPV if WWE decides to go down that direction.

Nonetheless, Bray Wyatt has planted the seeds.