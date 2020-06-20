WWE SmackDown: 5 Theories why Bray Wyatt reverted to his swamp cult leader persona instead of The Fiend gimmick against Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has his hands full as Bray Wyatt has reverted to his classic gimmick

Is a bigger Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt match being planned down the line then?

Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10

We saw a very ominous return from one Bray Wyatt

This week on SmackDown, a lot of fans were excited because they knew that Bray Wyatt was going to return with a special segment of The Firefly Fun House. Now, Bray Wyatt has been away because he just became a father, but it was written into the storyline as him reeling from the loss against Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank.

I am so confused and I love it.#WWE #SmackDown — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 20, 2020

What made waves is the fact that this week's show would end with Bray Wyatt not bringing The Fiend back, as many fans on SmackDown had expected but instead reverting to the swamp cult persona we had come to loathe and fear oh so very long ago. One had assumed that the gimmick was dead and buried when Bray Wyatt reinvented himself, but obviously, as one can see, such is not the case.

While nobody truly knows what goes on in the twisted and demented mind of Bray Wyatt, I have 5 theories that may shed some light on it.

#5 Bray Wyatt starts a new cult on WWE SmackDown?

I’m dead! RIP ME! WYATT FAMILY FOREVER pic.twitter.com/zidkCa2fCn — NailsAndNY - Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) June 20, 2020

If you bring back a cult leader persona on WWE SmackDown, chances are that Bray Wyatt will have a cult to lead soon. Obviously, it wouldn't comprise the gentlemen that I have showcased here considering that two of the four are no longer with the company, although Mr. Brodie Lee now leads a cult of his own- The Dark Order.

But there are so many underutilized talents just rotting away on the current SmackDown roster who could benefit from Bray Wyatt and his, well, healing touch (or glove). Wyatt could form a brand new faction with people who don't have too much going on TV such as Mojo Rawley or even Akam from the AOP.

Maybe even a potential sister Abigail?

