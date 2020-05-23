WWE has reportedly prepared a shortlist of released Superstars they want to rehire 

Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Various changes have taken place in WWE due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the biggest of them all was the company's decision to release many talents to cut costs. The recent spree of releases was unprecedented and the current phase will unarguably go down as one of the worst in professional wrestling history. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for those who were let go.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed in his new YouTube video that the company has prepared a shortlist of names who they would like to rehire once the pandemic slows down and things expectedly get back to normal. There are, of course, talents who the WWE won't get back under any circumstances, which includes Superstars who voluntarily wanted to leave the company.

WWE will not rehire released Superstars from NXT

Tom also noted that the shortlist of people does not include released talents from NXT.

As noted on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast and reiterated in his new video, Tom said that WWE will also not immediately re-sign Drew Gulak.

Here's what Tom had to say about the interesting new development:

The WWE, including what's happening with Drew Gulak, have a shortlist prepared of names of people that have been released who they may want to rehire in the future after the coronavirus pandemic is lessened or at least is not so prevalent that they are able to do that without affecting their bottom line. There are people they do not plan to rehire under any circumstances and people who did choose to leave and this is why they are not to immediately trying to rehire Drew Gulak now.

At the moment, the shortlist of people they want to bring back at some point in the future, or at least hope to be able to, does not include anyone who has been released from NXT thus far.

