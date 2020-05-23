Vince McMahon

Drew Gulak's contract expired after the last SmackDown taping and as things stand, the former Cruiserweight Champion is a free agent. As reported earlier, there is talk about Drew Gulak possibly re-signing with the WWE.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed various details about Drew Gulak's status on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast. Tom Colohue told host Korey Gunz that Gulak wasn't happy with his previous role in 205 Live when he was booked as Enzo Amore's sidekick.

Gulak was sent to NXT and his work under the Black and Gold banner impressed many people. The Superstar was then rewarded with a push on 205 Live before being sent to SmackDown. Drew Gulak and the WWE had begun negotiating a deal when he moved to the Blue Brand, however, both sides were unable to come to an agreement.

The original plan was for him to go out on his back, which is how all outgoing talents are sent off in Vince McMahon's company.

The plan changed when Daniel Bryan pitched a new storyline idea featuring Gulak and WWE officials felt that the angle would help convince Drew Gulak to extend his stay in the company.

The master of PowerPoint presentations didn't change his mind and chose to see out his contract.

WWE will pitch contract offers to Drew Gulak

Tom did note that the WWE management still thinks highly of Drew Gulak and they do plan on pitching him contract offers. However, the fans shouldn't expect Gulak to be back soon as the company wouldn't want to offer him a raise on the back of its mass release drive.

WWE will still attempt to convince Drew Gulak to sign a new deal as they understand his value and potential as a performer.

Tom explained the following:

So Drew Gulak was originally in 205 Live but he wasn't used much and when he was, he was Enzo Amore's sidekick. He wasn't happy there so he moved to NXT and he earned rave reviews, particularly for his match against Matt Riddle, which was very impressive, I've got to say. That earned him a return to 205 Live as a Cruiserweight Champion which I felt was a good run even though it was short.

It was around that time they started to talk about contracts but the two parties couldn't agree to negotiations. The plan, as far as WWE were concerned at that point, was to move him to SmackDown in October and have him go out on his back, as is tradition.

So just after he was moved to SmackDown, we saw a lot of him coming out, talking about Powerpoint presentations, getting beat up by Braun Strowman, as an example. That would have been the plan until now when his contract expired if he did not sign a new one. Instead, Daniel Bryan got involved and we talked about him booking more of his own storylines. He pitched a good one and WWE went along with it with the hopes that it would change Drew Gulak's mind. It did not. However, the WWE still has a high opinion of Drew Gulak.

They plan to keep pitching contracts to him but won't bring back right after releasing so many people. So there will be a delay at least. They don't want to be offering him a raise when they have just released people to save money.

It may all come down to the money and if WWE puts forth the right offer, then we could see Gulak back on SmackDown soon enough. Will that happen or will Gulak get snapped up by another big promotion? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

