5 Reasons why Kenny Omega would come to WWE

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Feature
06 Jan 2019, 20:24 IST

Omega Lost his championship at WrestleKigndom further fueling the speculations of his
Omega Lost his championship at WrestleKigndom further fueling the speculations of his
departure

According to recent rumours, WWE has offered a "fantastic deal" to Kenny Omega as his contract with NJPW runs out pretty soon and If the recent WrestleKingdom is any indication to go by then Kenny Omega might be on his way out of NJPW as he relinquished the IWGP heavyweight title to Hiroshi Tanahashi.

There are many reasons why a star like Kenny Omega has been pursued by WWE and there are many reasons why WWE could be looking at Kenny Omega to ultimate bring them out of the rut they find themselves in. At the same time, there are many reasons why a superstar of Kenny Omega's stature would not want to join the WWE.

At the same time though, there is a certain lure that WWE has always had and it has always lured the biggest of stars be it Kenny Omega's Bullet Club predecessors (Finn Balor and AJ Styles) or others. Let's have a look at why Kenny Omega would want to sign up with WWE.

#1 Scope

The Biggest hit on NJPW is the excessive focus on Japanese which makes it less appealing globally
The Biggest hit on NJPW is the excessive focus on Japanese which makes it less appealing globally

Let's face it if you have to be recognized globally as a wrestler you have to be in WWE. There are just no two ways about it. The reach that WWE has is global and with the lucrative signings that it has made in 2018, that is going to remain the case.

NJPW is growing and its viewership has been increasing but it is still not even a close competition to WWE when it comes to the scale at which WWE operates. What also works against NJPW is the limited potential outreach that it was because the language of communication is primarily Japanese which puts a heavy dent on its future potential.

Keeping that in mind, if Kenny does want to get recognized among a much larger audience, he would need to switch bases and move to WWE.

