×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Reasons AEW could have WWE & Vince McMahon worried right now 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.34K   //    17 Jun 2019, 10:03 IST

For the first time in years, WWE could be worried
For the first time in years, WWE could be worried

For years, WWE was the undisputed industry leader and ran almost a monopoly with regard to doing business in the world of pro wrestling. While they're still perched atop that pedestal, there's another company that's rising quick and fast, nipping at their heels.

This company is All Elite Wrestling, a company that has been doing everything right since its inception. Powered by the business acumen of The Elite and strengthened by the financial stability of the Khan family, they could be the first company to make alarm bells ring for WWE.

Why should a globally recognized enterprise be afraid of what is essentially a promotion that is one show old thus far? In this article, let me detail 5 reasons why this could potentially be the case.

I would, of course, love to hear your take on this and invite you to send in your opinions on the matter in the comments section below.

#5 Repeat success

Sure, All Elite Wrestling's inaugural event 'Double or Nothing' was a success, as was the pilot, if you will with 'All In', but WWE could have dismissed them as flukes. The very fact that All Out sold out in just 15 minutes is an indicator that they do have some momentum going.

Cody and The Young Bucks are certainly doing something right if you consider the fact that they've tapped into the pulse of the adult male demographic, something that WWE has constantly been losing. WWE has been foraying into the realm of family entertainment and in the eyes of many has lost the edge that it once had.

There is no doubt that AEW is on a hot streak which should continue all the way to their weekly TV deal when the show finally airs in October. WWE could be worried.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Vince McMahon Sasha Banks
Advertisement
AEW Double or Nothing: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon should be worried about All Elite Wrestling 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Vince McMahon is probably furious after AEW Double or Nothing 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former right-hand man of Vince McMahon says he would be 'honored' by AEW job offer
RELATED STORY
Opinion: What Effect Could AEW Realistically Have On WWE?
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why WWE is still better than AEW 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon furious with Sami Zayn after AEW reference
RELATED STORY
5 things AEW would do much better in comparison to WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Jon Moxley reveals whether Vince McMahon would let him return to WWE
RELATED STORY
4 female WWE Superstars who would benefit most from joining AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Shawn Spears reveals what he told Vince McMahon before leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us