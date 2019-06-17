5 Reasons AEW could have WWE & Vince McMahon worried right now

For the first time in years, WWE could be worried

For years, WWE was the undisputed industry leader and ran almost a monopoly with regard to doing business in the world of pro wrestling. While they're still perched atop that pedestal, there's another company that's rising quick and fast, nipping at their heels.

This company is All Elite Wrestling, a company that has been doing everything right since its inception. Powered by the business acumen of The Elite and strengthened by the financial stability of the Khan family, they could be the first company to make alarm bells ring for WWE.

Why should a globally recognized enterprise be afraid of what is essentially a promotion that is one show old thus far? In this article, let me detail 5 reasons why this could potentially be the case.

I would, of course, love to hear your take on this and invite you to send in your opinions on the matter in the comments section below.

#5 Repeat success

All Out Sold Out In 15 Minutes! Visit The Ticket Exchange Powered By Lytehttps://t.co/z6KBczXd4C pic.twitter.com/6Mp51O22fc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 14, 2019

Sure, All Elite Wrestling's inaugural event 'Double or Nothing' was a success, as was the pilot, if you will with 'All In', but WWE could have dismissed them as flukes. The very fact that All Out sold out in just 15 minutes is an indicator that they do have some momentum going.

Cody and The Young Bucks are certainly doing something right if you consider the fact that they've tapped into the pulse of the adult male demographic, something that WWE has constantly been losing. WWE has been foraying into the realm of family entertainment and in the eyes of many has lost the edge that it once had.

There is no doubt that AEW is on a hot streak which should continue all the way to their weekly TV deal when the show finally airs in October. WWE could be worried.

