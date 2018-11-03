×
5 Reasons AJ Styles May Defeat Brock Lesnar At Survivor Series 

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.36K   //    03 Nov 2018, 17:58 IST

The rematch may be different from what we all expect
The rematch may be different from what we all expect

The world was dismayed when Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel. He is once again, your Universal Champion of the world.

And from the looks of it, he will be king of the mountain for a very long time. It's not like he will be defending his title regularly, to even run the risk of losing his prize.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

But the next pit stop before Lesnar is a big rematch. 'The Beast Incarnate' will lock horns with 'The Phenomenal One', AJ Styles at Survivor Series. If you remember, these men clashed last year and put on a match to remember, for the WWE Universe.

In my opinion, when these two men collide once more, AJ Styles will come out on top. I know some of you may think that I've lost my marbles, but hear me out.

Here are 5 reasons that justify AJ Styles winning.

#5 To nullify the damage done at Crown Jewel

Fans were not happy that Lesnar became the Universal Champion again
Fans were not happy that Lesnar became the Universal Champion again

Those of you that visit Sportskeeda Wrestling regularly (hello, regulars) know that I've been doing this for a while.

In all my time writing about and reviewing sports entertainment I've never seen the kind of backlash from the WWE fanbase, that I saw for Crown Jewel. To say that people did not enjoy the show would be a massive understatement indeed.

And most of their frustration stems from the fact that Brock Lesnar is the Universal Champion yet again. His last reign wasn't the most prolific and fans were relieved when Roman Reigns actually won the prize. Yes, Lesnar's part-time schedule actually helped get Reigns cheered.

I think WWE may want to give their fans a feel-good moment with Styles defeating Brock Lesnar. Maybe that would make fans less upset!

