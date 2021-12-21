5 Reasons why AJ Styles & Omos' break up happened at the right time

AJ Styles and Omos are no longer a tag team. After a run that has lasted for 14 months, the duo have inevitably broken up. While the giant was first introduced to the WWE main roster as a part of the short-lived RAW Underground, he then became Styles' bodyguard and insurance policy.

It was only at WrestleMania 37 when he made his in-ring debut on the main roster, teaming up with The Phenomenal One to defeat Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods and winning the RAW Tag Team titles in the process.

They lost the tag team titles to RK-Bro at SummerSlam, and after all these months and teases of dissent, the tag team is officially over.

It was on Miz TV when The Miz conveyed the information that Omos had divulged to him - the fact that he felt AJ Styles was holding him back. Styles didn't get to confirm it at the time, but his partner wasn't denying it.

Once the duo lost to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, it turned out to be their final match together, and they will now face off on RAW next week. Here are a few reasons why WWE timed the AJ Styles-Omos break up perfectly:

#5. It's time for WWE to test the waters with Omos as a singles competitor without AJ Styles

We're not sure how exactly the comparison was made, but some reported that WWE viewed Omos as Braun Strowman's replacement. Many fans will tell you that the comparison simply can't be made because Strowman learned quickly on the job.

He had less than five live event matches for NXT before moving over to the main roster. He had to learn professional wrestling while being surrounded by the likes of Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, the late great Luke Harper/Brodie Lee, Seth Rollins, etc.

If you look at Braun Strowman's first two years in WWE, it's nothing short of impressive. He aligned with and faced some of the best names in the business, and it's still a shock to many that the company decided to let him go despite him being a former Universal Champion and someone with name value.

Either way, it's hard to see Omos learning that fast, but WWE is surely going to try it out. This is likely the move they're going to make after his breakup with AJ Styles. Whether it will work or not is yet to be seen.

