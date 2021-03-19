5 reasons AJ Styles and Omos should be the next WWE RAW Tag Team Champions

WWE is on the road to WrestleMania 37. This year's Showcase of the Immortals will feature a WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match, during which Omos will likely make his WWE in-ring debut.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business to become 11-time WWE Tag Team Champions. However, after the match, the new RAW Tag Team Champions were confronted by AJ Styles, along with his bodyguard Omos.

AJ Styles and Omos challenged The New Day to a match at WrestleMania 37 for the RAW Tag Team Championships, to which The New Day accepted. Not only is this a major championship match for WrestleMania 37, but it will also mark Omos' in-ring WWE debut.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five reasons why AJ Styles and Omos should leave WrestleMania 37 victorious and become the next WWE RAW Tag Team Champions.

#5 Developing Omos into an in-ring WWE Superstar

Omos will make his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37

Ever since Omos made his on-screen WWE debut, it's been clear the young WWE Superstar has a major presence. AJ Styles' bodyguard stands at seven feet three inches tall and weighs 335 lbs. Omos is an old-school professional wrestling attraction that fans could be willing to buy tickets for to witness before their very eyes in-person.

Since becoming AJ Styles' bodyguard on Monday Night RAW, Omos has been carefully positioned and booked to appear larger than life and dominant when assisting his partner during their storylines. WWE Superstars have seen chairs disintegrated, guitars broken and wrestlers intimidated by the giant bodyguard.

Advertisement

However, there is only so much that Omos can do as an intimidating bodyguard standing at ringside. WWE Superstars need to develop, evolve and ultimately step into the ring and compete themselves. Omos' real value in WWE will be as an in-ring performer.

A similar parallel can be drawn between Omos and Kevin Nash in WWE. Nash debuted as Diesel, a bodyguard to Shawn Michaels, in the 1990s. However, Kevin Nash eventually evolved into an in-ring performer, later becoming WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion. Omos could be on the same trajectory as Kevin Nash.

Therefore, by winning the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania, Omos will begin regularly competing in tag team matches with AJ Styles. This could prove to be an invaluable learning experience for the giant superstar. The Phenomenal One is one of the greatest in-ring performers of his generation.

By sharing a ring with AJ Styles every single night in tag team matches, Omos will hopefully learn and develop quickly as an in-ring performer, overcoming any inexperience that he may currently have.

1 / 5 NEXT