5 reasons why Alexa Bliss should win the Women's Elimination Chamber match

With Charlotte Flair winning the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, six other women will enter the Elimination Chamber to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41. Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan have already qualified for the bout. Chelsea Green will battle Naomi this week on SmackDown for a spot, and Raquel Rodriguez will take on Roxanne Perez on next week's RAW to fill the final spot.

With a mix of names that competed in last year's match and the potential for some new faces, more names stand out as possible winners. Alexa Bliss should win the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match for the next five reasons.

#5. Half the field may be similar to last year's match

Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Raquel Rodriguez, and Belair competed in last year's Elimination Chamber match. The Man won after Morgan eliminated Belair with a roll-up.

Asuka won in 2023 and The EST in 2022. If both Raquel Rodriguez and Naomi win their respective qualifier matches, four of the six competitors will be repeat performers from 2024. Bliss' name is new since she hasn't competed in almost two years. The rest have been battling each other for what seems like the last six or seven months.

Getting a different face in the field is more intriguing rather than running the contest with more than half of the same field as last year's match.

#4. Alexa Bliss can challenge either champion

Bayley and Naomi already had title shots recently. Both lost. Nia Jax and Liv Morgan were champions for the majority of last year and lost their belts in January 2025.

Many fans believe that they don't need to be thrust into the title scene again on the Road to WrestleMania. For Bianca Belair, she has held a title for most of the last four years. While her latest run is with tag team gold, some might say she doesn't need two titles.

The EST also shouldn't lose the tag team belts just to challenge a titleholder at WrestleMania. Bliss hasn't competed in two years. Stratton joined the main roster last year.

Ripley should lose the title since she had two major runs in the previous three years. With many fans complaining about the company not booking the women's division at its full capacity, WWE needs to freshen things up rather than running the same pairings/champions over and over again.

#3. Revisiting Elimination Chamber history

WWE gave Charlotte Flair another accolade by booking her to become the first two-time Royal Rumble winner. It goes along with how strongly she's always been booked throughout her career.

Despite that, she's never competed in an Elimination Chamber match. She's always either holding a title or gunning for one. Alexa Bliss is just as important in building the foundation of the current women's division.

She won the first Women's Elimination Chamber in 2018 by defending the RAW Women's Title against Bayley, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks. The former multi-time champion also competed in 2022's match won by Belair.

At this year's Elimination Chamber, WWE should book Bliss to become the first woman to win the Chamber twice.

#2. She's been away longer than Flair and should get similar treatment

As mentioned in the previous point, Flair isn't the only history-making female competitor in WWE. Without Bliss, Banks, Bayley, Lynch, Jax, and many other women, the division wouldn't be in the amazing position it's currently in this year.

Commentators made a huge deal about The Queen being out for a year with a knee injury. Bliss was out nearly twice as long but didn't get nearly the same fanfare.

It was merely "She's back!" and that was it. Bliss didn't get the pomp and circumstance of fireworks despite a much louder positive reception from fans at the Rumble. Many believe that The Queen was clearly booked as the female Roman Reigns due to her constant title wins. The Goddess is just as important and should be featured at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Alexa Bliss hasn't been a singles champion since 2018

Another massive issue is that many WWE stars only get one or two chances with a major championship. About five or six get the lion's share of the title focus over the years.

While WWE heavily featured Bliss following the 2016 brand split, she hasn't held a singles title since 2018. Lynch, Ripley, Belair, Bayley, Jax, and Banks all had more than one championship run.

Flair held a title every year in her main-roster career except for 2024. New names can win titles every so often, but Bliss deserves a chance to win another with an Elimination Chamber win. Her ability to play multiple personas allows WWE several different ways to tell stories.

