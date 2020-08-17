5 Reasons why Bayley and Sasha Banks should both lose their singles titles at WWE's SummerSlam

As things currently sit, both Bayley and Sasha Banks hold all of the gold available to WWE women on RAW or SmackDown. Collectively, they are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Bayley is the longest current reigning title holder as SmackDown Women's Champion. And after "beating" Asuka in a match with many stipulations, while Banks is the RAW Women's Champ.

The Boss is slated to have a rematch with the Empress of Tomorrow at SummerSlam. After outlasting several women from all three brands of WWE, Asuka will now also challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's title at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

While the two best friends have done a good job as the top heels of SmackDown, I can't help but feel that both women need to lose their respective singles belts at SummerSlam. They are only two women in a division of over 20 talented stars. It's past time that some other WWE female performers get a chance to shine.

Both women losing at the Biggest Party of the Summer would mean that Asuka would become a double Champion, but she is certainly more than deserving of that accolade. When someone wins two titles like that, however, they usually drop one or relinquish a belt rather quickly.

SummerSlam is often treated as the second biggest/most important PPV of the WWE PPV schedule. With Braun Strowman facing The Fiend, and Randy Orton challenging Drew McIntyre, the top matches for the men are set. Will Strowman and McIntyre lose their titles? It's anyone's guess. But here are five reasons why both Bayley and Banks need to lose their singles titles at SummerSlam.

#5 Asuka already has a built-in feud on RAW if she wins

Baszler and Asuka have been circling each other ever since Baszler joined RAW

Ever since Baszler debuted at the beginning of 2020, she has targeted mainly two women - former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and her successor, Asuka. Baszler was still treated like a big deal, lasting until the final two in this year's Royal Rumble before being eliminated by winner Charlotte Flair. The Queen of Spades also eliminated a WWE record eight women in the match.

At the Elimination Chamber PPV, Baszler eliminated every participant including the Empress of Tomorrow as the final elimination. That win earned the former NXT Champ a shot at Lynch at WrestleMania 36 but Lynch retained.

Advertisement

Both Asuka and Baszler were in the 2020 Money in the Bank match with Asuka winning. After Sasha Banks won the RAW Women's title from the Empress of Tomorrow, the Queen of Spades later claimed that she hoped Asuka would beat Banks for the title. She (Baszler) wanted to rip the title away from the Empress once again.

More recently, the Queen of Spades and the Empress were the last two women in WWE's Triple Brand Battle Royal to determine Bayley's opponent for SummerSlam.

If Asuka wins the RAW Women's title, she has a challenger ready and waiting, and one that she has been going back and forth with for the better part of the last five months. It would be a great feud with two of the legitimate bad**s women in WWE.